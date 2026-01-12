FAB, T. Rowe Price Forge Alliance To Enhance Investment Solutions

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has entered into a strategic partnership with global asset management firm T. Rowe Price, a move set to significantly enhance the range and sophistication of investment solutions available to clients across the GCC.

Announced in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the partnership brings together two institutions with deep investment expertise and a shared ambition to raise standards in the region's rapidly evolving asset management landscape. Under the agreement, T. Rowe Price will act as FAB's investment partner, providing access to a broad spectrum of investment strategies spanning equities, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset solutions.

The collaboration is designed to expand FAB's investment offering across its retail, private banking and institutional client segments, enabling the bank to deliver more diversified, globally aligned and tailored investment solutions. By leveraging T. Rowe Price's global research capabilities and long-standing track record in active asset management, FAB aims to strengthen its investment management proposition and improve outcomes for clients navigating increasingly complex markets.

The partnership also reflects a wider strategic alignment between the two firms, combining FAB's regional scale, client reach and market insight with T. Rowe Price's decades of global investment experience. Together, the institutions plan to develop customised solutions that respond to the evolving needs of investors in the GCC, while supporting the continued maturation of the region's investment ecosystem in line with international best practices.

Hana Al Rostamani, group CEO at First Abu Dhabi Bank, said the partnership underscores FAB's commitment to deepening the quality and breadth of its investment capabilities. She noted that working with a globally recognised asset manager such as T. Rowe Price reinforces the bank's position as a trusted financial partner and supports its strategy of delivering differentiated, high-value solutions to clients across key segments.

Rob Sharps, chair, CEO and president of T. Rowe Price, highlighted the firm's enthusiasm for expanding its presence in the Middle East through a long-term partnership with FAB. He said the alliance reflects T. Rowe Price's commitment to growing its business through innovative global partnerships and delivering world-class investment solutions tailored to the needs of investors across public and private markets in the GCC.