Bitgo Holdings Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 11,821,595 shares of Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering consists of 11,000,000 shares of Class A common stock being offered by BitGo and 821,595 shares of Class A common stock being offered by certain existing stockholders of BitGo. BitGo will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders in connection with the offering. In connection with the offering, BitGo intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,770,000 shares of Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15 and $17 per share.

BitGo has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BTGO".

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. Citigroup is acting as book-running manager. Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho, Wells Fargo Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Canaccord Genuity and Cantor are also acting as book-running managers. Clear Street, Compass Point, Craig-Hallum, Rosenblatt, Wedbush Securities and SoFi are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at ... and Citigroup, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the Class A common stock has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Shares of Class A common stock may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink