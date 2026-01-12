Dubai Curbs Privacy Tokens And Reshapes Stablecoin Oversight

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai's financial regulator will bar privacy-enhancing cryptoassets from operating inside its main international finance hub from January 12, 2026, sharpening the emirate's stance on anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance while tightening how stablecoins can be issued and used.

The decision by the Dubai Financial Services Authority applies within the Dubai International Financial Centre and prohibits regulated firms from trading, holding, promoting or facilitating privacy tokens and transaction-obfuscation tools such as mixers and tumblers. Assets designed to conceal transaction trails, including well-known privacy coins, fall within the ban, reflecting regulator concern that anonymised transfers impede effective monitoring and law-enforcement cooperation.

Officials framed the move as a risk-based recalibration rather than a retreat from digital assets. Dubai has positioned itself as a hub for compliant crypto innovation, and the regulator stressed that distributed-ledger technology remains welcome where controls meet international standards. The ban, however, draws a clear line around products that frustrate customer due diligence, transaction screening and asset tracing, all central pillars of the Financial Action Task Force framework that underpins the DIFC rulebook.

The policy also closes off the use of mixers and tumblers by regulated entities, citing evidence that such services are routinely exploited to launder proceeds from hacks, ransomware and sanctions evasion. Firms authorised in the DIFC will be required to demonstrate that systems and controls prevent exposure to these tools, with supervisory action available for breaches. Market participants expect compliance programmes to be updated well ahead of the January 2026 effective date, including asset inventories, client communications and staff training.

Alongside the ban, the regulator has narrowed the parameters for stablecoins, a segment that has grown quickly as crypto markets seek less volatile settlement assets. Stablecoins operating in the DIFC will face tighter eligibility criteria linked to reserve composition, custody, redemption rights and governance. Issuers must show that backing assets are high quality and readily liquid, with transparent attestations and clear segregation from operating funds. The aim is to reduce run risk and contagion while preserving the utility of tokenised cash for payments and on-chain settlement.

Restrictions also extend to how stablecoins are marketed and used by regulated firms. Only approved coins meeting the enhanced standards may be offered, and promotions must present risks clearly. The regulator has signalled closer scrutiny of algorithmic designs and complex yield structures that could mask leverage or maturity mismatch. For firms providing custody or brokerage, client disclosures and suitability assessments are expected to tighten.

Industry reaction has been mixed. Compliance leaders say the clarity removes ambiguity that had lingered around privacy-preserving technologies, enabling firms to plan with certainty. Some developers argue the ban could chill legitimate research into privacy-enhancing compliance tools, noting that not all anonymisation techniques are illicit. The regulator counters that innovation can continue through permissioned privacy, zero-knowledge proofs and other methods that allow verification without blanket opacity, provided supervisors retain visibility.

The move aligns Dubai with a broader global trend. Jurisdictions from Europe to East Asia have moved against privacy coins and obfuscation services after high-profile enforcement actions tied to cybercrime and sanctions. By setting a future-dated effective point, Dubai gives firms time to wind down exposure, migrate clients to compliant assets and adjust operating models without sudden disruption.

For the DIFC, the changes underscore a strategy of selective openness: encouraging tokenisation, regulated exchanges and institutional custody while excluding products deemed incompatible with robust oversight. Stablecoins, viewed as infrastructure for payments and capital markets, are being channelled into a narrower, safer lane. Privacy tokens, by contrast, are being excluded from the regulated perimeter altogether.

