DRDO Carries Out Successful MPATGM Top-Attack Missile Test

MENAFN - KNN India)The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a flight test of the indigenously developed Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top-attack capability against a moving target.

The test was carried out on 11 January 2026 at the KK Ranges in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra.

The MPATGM is a third-generation, fire-and-forget missile system designed for man-portable deployment. According to DRDO, the missile demonstrated its top-attack capability during the trial, engaging a simulated moving armoured target with precision.

The system is equipped with an Imaging Infrared (IIR) homing seeker that enables day and night operational capability.

The missile incorporates several indigenous technologies, including an all-electric control actuation system, a fire control system, a tandem warhead, a propulsion system and a high-performance sighting system.

These components have been developed by multiple DRDO laboratories, including the Defence Research & Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in Pune, and the Instruments Research & Development Establishment in Dehradun.

The thermal target system used during the test was developed by the Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur.

DRDO stated that the tandem warhead is designed to defeat modern main battle tanks.

The missile can be launched either from a tripod-based system or from a military vehicle-mounted launcher.

Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited are the development-cum-production partners for the MPATGM programme.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, its industry partners and associated teams on the successful test, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V. Kamat, said the successful engagement of the moving target marks an important milestone and brings the weapon system closer to induction into the Indian Army.

