MAG Seeks To Expand Egypt's Economic Footprint Across Africa

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Atta Gad, Chairperson of MAG Group for Trade and Investment, participated in a meeting with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, alongside representatives of the private sector and Egyptian companies, as part of efforts to strengthen coordination between economic diplomacy and the business community.

The meeting came within the framework of enhancing cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the private sector, reinforcing the role of Egyptian companies in expanding Egypt's economic presence across Africa and supporting sustainable development goals.

During the discussions, Atta highlighted the Foreign Minister's emphasis on the private sector as a key pillar in deepening economic relations with African countries, increasing trade volumes, and attracting joint investments. He praised the ministry's commitment to coordinating with African governments and institutions to create a more conducive business environment for Egyptian companies by addressing regulatory and procedural challenges and opening direct communication channels with relevant authorities.

These efforts, Atta noted, contribute to improving market access and strengthening the competitiveness of Egyptian firms across African markets.

Atta also stressed the importance of maximising Africa's vast economic potential and expanding private sector participation in development and investment projects. He underlined the need for closer integration between diplomatic efforts and economic initiatives, as well as greater involvement of private sector representatives in official foreign visits and economic missions, which would facilitate the entry of Egyptian companies into African markets and promote mutual economic interests.

He further emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation in high-value sectors, particularly infrastructure, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, he highlighted the need to strengthen the presence of banking and financial services in African markets and to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as drivers of sustainable growth.

Atta noted that MAG Group provides a broad range of services across Africa, including the supply of strategic commodities, supply chain management, road infrastructure development, and integrated logistics solutions, in line with Egypt's broader strategy to deepen cooperation with African countries.

He explained that the group has taken on the challenge of addressing key obstacles facing Egyptian exports to Africa, particularly in landlocked countries burdened by high transportation and logistics costs. In this context, MAG Group has successfully concluded agreements with several African countries to supply Egyptian products, including iron, cement, fertilisers, agricultural commodities, and petroleum products.

Atta stressed that MAG Group's focus on Africa reflects a strong commitment to strengthening both economic and political relations with countries across the continent. The group aims to support regional integration and economic development by activating free trade agreements, encouraging joint investments, boosting intra-African trade, and increasing the volume of Egyptian investments, while also contributing to peace and security initiatives in Africa.

Founded in 1997, MAG Group initially specialised in transportation and logistics services for government and commercial entities before expanding into international trade, the import and export of strategic commodities across Africa and the Middle East, and investments in renewable energy, infrastructure, and healthcare.

He concluded by highlighting the group's solid track record in Africa and the Arab region, which includes infrastructure projects linking Egypt and Sudan, a mining project in Chad, and integrated logistics operations serving Sudan, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Chad.