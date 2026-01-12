WSLA Alumnae Group Announces Winners Of The 2026 Women In Sustainability Leadership Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) January 12, 2026 /3BL/ - One of the highlights of the GreenBiz26 conference for sustainable business leaders, the Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards (WSLA Awards) will be presented at the 12th annual WSLA Awards ceremony Feb. 18, 2026, 6:30 pm MST at the Grand Saguaro Salon South, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, AZ. The WSLA Awards will be hosted by the WSLA Alumnae Group, comprised of past WSLA Awards winners. This year's 10 honorees will join these other powerful women at the forefront of sustainability who are making a difference in the world by initiating lasting change. No other organization recognizes highly accomplished women in sustainability from such diverse, global, and multi-professional segments.

And the WSLA Class of 2026 winners are....



Cheryl Baldwin - Vice President of Sustainability Consulting at Pure Strategies, Inc.

Yasha Chaturvedi - Director of Sustainability at Cortland Investment Management

Sheri Hickok - CEO at Climate Impact Partners

Sridevi Kalavakolanu - Senior Director, Responsible Sourcing, Walmart

Maria Florencia Librizzi - Deputy Director, Earth Insight - Adjunct Faculty, Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business

Ximena Ugarte Luiselli - Founder & CEO of ESG México

Susan McPherson - Founder & CEO, McPherson Strategies

Shanelle Evens Montana - Chief Development Officer, Arevon Energy, Inc.

Maria Perez - Sustainability Director at Gensler Heather Rosenberg - Associate Principal at Arup

Said Rochelle Routman, WSLA Alumnae Group President and Chairperson of the Board,“With great excitement, we welcome these women into the heart and soul of WSLA, an organization dedicated to recognizing women sustainability leaders that have a track record of selfless determination, and whose positive impact has improved the lives of many. This award elevates these high achieving women, providing them with even greater influence to solve more complex challenges.”

The Feb. 18 WSLA Awards ceremony will feature Trellis Editor at Large and WSLA Alumnae Group Board Member Heather Clancy, who will interview Chris Hagler, Cofounder and CEO of Impact Pathways and WSLA Class of 2025 Alumna.

Tickets for the 2026 Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards are now available. Early bird pricing is open through January 17 at midnight, followed by general admission pricing. Tickets can be purchased directly on Zeffy. All ticket purchases are processed via Zeffy's secure platform.

We invite companies and organizations to support WSLA through event sponsorship. Join an esteemed group of sponsors and enjoy great exposure with a prestigious audience before, during and after the event. Sponsorship includes event tickets at every level and directly supports WSLA's mission to uplift women leaders and invest in the future of sustainability leadership. It's a powerful way to align your organization with values-driven leadership and a growing global network. For more information and to sponsor, visit wsla/sponsors.

We're grateful to GreenBiz for welcoming the WSLA Awards Celebration during their flagship conference in Phoenix - creating a unique moment to connect with sustainability leaders from around the world. Join 2,500+ peers and 300+ expert speakers exploring decarbonization, nature, supply chains, finance, and more. Save 20% on your All-Access pass with partner code GB26WSLA:

About WSLA

The WSLA Alumnae Group, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is a community of past Women in Sustainability Leadership Award winners: over 145 of the most influential women* trailblazers who have become a powerful force in the profession of creating a more sustainable world. The group's annual awards program and mentorship opportunities continue to pave the way in sustainability and for future leaders in the field. For more information, visit

*WSLA welcomes a diversity of women to unite as a strong collective of unique lived experiences and perspectives committed to sustainability and impactful environmental stewardship. WSLA is a strong proponent, advocate, and practitioner of equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice and as such is an organization open to all women. Our definition of women is expansive and includes those who may identify as non-binary, genderqueer, gender-expansive, two-spirit, and otherwise do not exist within a gender binary.

###

Press Contact: Rochelle Routman

Elaine Salewske

WSLA Alumnae Group

Website: