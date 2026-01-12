Sebastian Stroeller Frameworks Launches the Quiet Frame App

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Behavioral Calibration Tool for MAP and Active Rating

Chiang Mai, Thailand, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sebastian Stroeller Frameworks today announced the launch of the Quiet Frame App - a behavioral calibration tool designed to support the MAP Framework (Mind Alignment Protocol) and the Active Rating Model. The Quiet Frame enables users to observe, adjust, and stabilise internal state transitions with greater clarity, structure, and behavioral resolution.







The Quiet Frame App

Behavioral Category & Design Intent

The Quiet Frame operates at the intersection of behavioural architecture, decision awareness, attentional control, and emotional granularity. Unlike productivity or mindfulness apps, Quiet Frame focuses on structure rather than performance, and treats clarity as the precursor to behavior rather than behavior as the precursor to outcomes.

The Quiet Frame App is available for both Android (Google Play) and iOS (Apple App Store). Additional framework documentation, DOI papers, glossary material, and behavioral methodology resources are accessible through Sebastian Stroeller Frameworks.

Mechanics & Use Cases

Through short calibration sessions, individuals can assess their cognitive and emotional alignment, identify conflict patterns, evaluate environmental influence, and track readiness for action. The tool supports pre-decision intervals, de-escalation phases, situational re-alignment, and post-event reflection - all key components within the MAP methodology.

Framework Integration

The Quiet Frame extends and operationalizes Stroeller's MAP Framework, Active Waiting Model and Quiet State concepts, enabling behavioral designers, clinicians, coaches, and analytical users to engage with structured internal observations. These frameworks emphasize stability before meaning, clarity before decision, and alignment before action - principles often absent in performance-first or motivational systems.

Founder & Frameworks

Sebastian Stroeller is a behavioral framework designer and the originator of MAP, Active Rating, NeuroBond, Quiet Frame, Zoeta Dogsoul and related architectures under the broader field of behavioral design and structural psychology. Stroeller's work also includes the NeuroBond model for behavioral alignment and energy calibration, and the Invisible Leash framework for cooperative interaction and non-performative communication.

The launch marks a further step in the formalization of behavioral architecture as a distinct discipline and represents a foundational tool for those operating within structural, analytical, and non-performative behavioral environments.

The Quiet Frame for iOS & Android

Press Inquiries

Sebastian Stroeller Frameworks

Web:

