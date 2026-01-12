ALM Automotive Group Acquires Genesis Of Macon, Expanding Its Presence In Central Georgia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- ALM Automotive Group (“ALM Cars”) today announced the acquisition of Genesis of Macon, a premier luxury automotive dealership serving Middle Georgia. The transaction, finalized in December 2025, marks a significant milestone in ALM's strategic expansion across the Southeast and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering exceptional automotive experiences to customers throughout the region.

The acquisition of Genesis of Macon was completed as part of a broader agreement in which ALM Cars purchased five dealerships, along with all associated real estate, from Five Star Automotive Group, a respected family-owned retailer headquartered in Macon. The Presidio Group, a leading advisor specializing in dealership mergers and acquisitions, represented Five Star Automotive in the transaction and facilitated the deal.

ALM Automotive Group Continues Rapid Growth Across the Southeast

Since opening its first pre-owned dealership in metro Atlanta in 2006, ALM Automotive Group has grown into one of the most dynamic and customer-focused dealership networks in the region. Over the past 18 years, the company has expanded to 24 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. With this acquisition, ALM now operates 18 franchised dealerships and six standalone pre-owned stores, offering customers access to more than 8,000 vehicles from over 30 manufacturers.

“We are excited to welcome the Genesis dealerships and their dedicated staff into the Group,” said Khush Bhatia, CEO of ALM Automotive Group.“The Macon and Warner Robins markets fit perfectly into ALM's footprint, and adding more franchised new‐vehicle dealerships is a strategic growth play for ALM. We look forward to serving Middle Georgia with the same commitment to transparency, value, and customer care that has defined our brand for nearly two decades.”

The acquisition strengthens ALM's presence in a rapidly growing region. Central Georgia continues to attract new residents and businesses, creating increased demand for reliable automotive sales and service options. By expanding into Macon and surrounding communities, ALM is positioned to meet this demand with a broader selection of vehicles and a customer-first approach.

About Genesis of Macon

Located at 3010 Riverside Drive in Macon, Genesis of Macon serves customers throughout Middle Georgia, including Warner Robins GA, Perry GA, Dublin GA, and Milledgeville GA. The dealership offers the full lineup of Genesis luxury vehicles, including the performance-oriented G70, the sophisticated G80, and the flagship G90 sedan. Each model is known for its refined design, advanced safety features, and smooth, powerful performance.

Genesis of Macon provides a premium ownership experience through:

A Genesis-certified service center staffed by factory-trained technicians

Genuine Genesis parts to ensure optimal performance and longevity

Complimentary valet service, offering pickup and delivery for service appointments

Flexible financing and leasing options, supported by a network of trusted lenders

This combination of luxury vehicles and white-glove service has made Genesis of Macon a preferred destination for drivers seeking a refined, stress-free car-buying experience.

Why This Acquisition Matters for the Market

The addition of Genesis of Macon represents a strategic move for ALM as it continues to expand its franchised dealership portfolio. While ALM built its reputation on pre-owned vehicles, the company has steadily increased its presence in the new-vehicle market. The acquisition of Genesis of Macon, along with the other dealerships included in the Five Star transaction, accelerates this shift and positions ALM as a more diversified automotive group.

For ALM Automotive Group, the sale allows the company to focus on other core markets while maintaining a strong presence in Middle Georgia.

What Customers Can Expect Moving Forward

ALM Cars is widely recognized for its transparent pricing, streamlined buying process, and commitment to customer satisfaction. The company's 5‐day / 300‐mile exchange policy on pre-owned vehicles gives buyers added peace of mind, and thousands of positive customer reviews highlight ALM's dedication to honesty and service excellence.

For Genesis customers in Macon GA, the acquisition ensures continued access to luxury vehicles paired with ALM's trusted, customer-centric approach. The dealership will maintain its focus on premium service, refined vehicle offerings, and a seamless ownership experience.

ALM's philosophy is simple: put customers first. The company trains its teams to prioritize clarity, respect, and efficiency, making the car-buying process as smooth as possible. This approach will now extend to Genesis of Macon, offering Middle Georgia drivers a luxury experience backed by nearly two decades of proven customer care.

Learn More

Customers can explore the latest Genesis models, schedule service, or browse inventory online at genesismacon or almcars.

Genesis of Macon is located at:

3010 Riverside Dr

Macon, GA 31210