Novachips Launches CFA-Certified VPG 800 Cfexpress 4.0 Memory Cards

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novachips, a global provider of professional flash storage solutions, today announced the launch of its latest CFexpressTM 4.0 memory cards in February 2026, officially VPG 800 certified by the CompactFlash Association (CFA). The new lineup is designed to meet the growing demands of professional photographers and video creators who require reliable, sustained write performance for high-bitrate recording and long-duration workflows.

The CFexpress 4.0 lineup is available in two series-Extreme and Express-each optimized for different professional use cases while complying with the same CFA-certified VPG 800 performance standard.

The Extreme Series, offered in 600GB and 1TB capacities, is built using SLC mode flash memory and enhanced internal over-provisioning to deliver exceptional stability during continuous recording. In addition to achieving VPG 800 certification, the Extreme Series also carries VPG 400 certification, ensuring a minimum sustained write speed of 400MB/s even as the card approaches full capacity. This makes it particularly well-suited for mission-critical production environments where consistency and reliability are essential.

The Express Series, available in 2TB and 4TB capacities, is designed for creators who prioritize large storage capacity alongside guaranteed VPG 800 sustained performance. Built on high-quality TLC mode flash memory, the Express Series supports extended recording sessions and high-resolution workflows while maintaining full compliance with CFA performance standards.

All cards in the lineup are formally tested and certified under the CFA Video Performance Guarantee (VPG) program, confirming that sustained write speeds are maintained during continuous recording-not just during short burst scenarios or synthetic benchmark testing. This certification ensures dependable performance for professional video formats where dropped frames are not an option.

“CFexpress 4.0 represents the next step forward for professional media,” said SJ Yoo, Product Manager at Novachips.“With this launch, we are delivering CFA-certified VPG 800 performance across multiple capacities and memory architectures, giving creators the confidence that their storage will perform consistently in real-world production environments.”

Availability

Novachips CFexpress 4.0 VPG 800 memory cards will be available globally through authorized distributors and resellers.

Available models include:



EXTREME CX4B 600GB, 1TB (VPG 400 and VPG 800) EXPRESS CX4B 2TB, 4TB (VPG 800)

Availability may vary by region.

Pricing is TBD.

About Novachips

Novachips is a professional storage brand specializing in high-performance flash memory solutions for photography, video, and cinema production. Focused on sustained performance, reliability, and real-world usability, Novachips products are engineered to meet demanding workflows and certified industry standards.

