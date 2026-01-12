403
Code Meets Care: Arxium Delivers The Digital Infrastructure For Modern Pharmacy
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today, ARxIUM, Inc., a global leader in pharmacy automation and workflow solutions, announced significant updates across its software portfolio, delivering enhanced automation, compliance, and operational efficiency for health systems and hospital pharmacies. These updates include RIVA® 14.2, RxWorks® Pro 15, MedSelect® 9.1.3, new FastPak® Elite packaging software features, and expanded 340B compliance capabilities.
“These releases reflect our commitment to smarter workflows, stronger compliance, and actionable insights,” said Nhat H. Ngo, CEO of ARxIUM.“From IV compounding to medication dispensing and 340B program management, our software empowers pharmacy teams to achieve more with less effort.”
RIVA 14.2, coming in early 2026, introduces an all-new reporting system with several new standard reports to provide deeper operational insights and real-time production metrics. The release also includes automated capture of lot and expiry information from barcodes, reducing manual entry and improving accuracy. User interface enhancements will streamline production queue management, inventory training, and system configurability, while dozens of additional improvements will strengthen system reliability and service support.
RxWorks Pro 15 delivers advanced orchestration capabilities for central pharmacy operations. The update features a unified data model and API framework for seamless integration, rules-based workflow automation for order routing and capacity balancing, and configurable quality checks for high-risk medications. Real-time dashboards provide visibility into throughput, bottlenecks, and performance metrics, enabling pharmacy teams to make faster, data-driven decisions.
MedSelect 9.1.3 enhances medication dispensing workflows at the point of care with an improved user interface for faster transactions and reduced training time. The update also strengthens security workflows for controlled substances and expands reporting and analytics for inventory and compliance, helping healthcare organizations improve medication safety and operational oversight.
FastPak Elite 7.0 software enhancements deliver greater flexibility and speed for medication packaging. Recent updates include auto-continue functionality during canister swaps, hot-swapping capabilities for canisters and groups, EMAR barcode support, Active Directory integration, and a new Medication Management application with remote canister refilling, USB scale support, and GS1 barcode compatibility. Additional features such as 180-degree printing and enhanced reporting are either complete or in progress, with version 7.0 introducing multi-Elite configuration, shared formulary with sharable canisters, RFID tray prefill, and advanced reporting capabilities.
Finally, ARxIUM has expanded its 340B compliance tools to help health systems manage eligibility and audit readiness. New features include automated eligibility checks, transaction tagging, real-time reporting for compliance and savings optimization, and configurable alerts for contract pharmacy and replenishment workflows. These enhancements reduce the risk of non-compliance, improve audit preparedness, and maximize program savings.
ARxIUM Advantage
ARxIUM's software stack is purpose-built for hospital and health system environments, with a strong emphasis on automation, compliance, and analytics. Across each solution:
➥RIVA leads in robotic accuracy and regulatory reporting.
➥RxWorks delivers scalable orchestration and data-driven workflows.
➥MedSelect offers efficient point-of-care dispensing.
➥Elite combines flexible packaging software with hardware optimization.
➥340B functionality is tightly integrated and audit ready.
Ultimately, our solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across all pharmacy workflows under a single, integrated platform. This unified approach eliminates integration gaps, reduces complexity, and ensures consistent data flow for compliance and operational efficiency.
For more information, visit arxium or contact....
Source ARxIUM, Inc.
