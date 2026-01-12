Warp Launches“Warp Network Visualizer”, A Real-Time Planning And Discovery Tool For Shippers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp announced the launch of the Warp Network Visualizer, a browser-based tool that gives shippers instant visibility into Warp's U.S. crossdock and LTL lane network. The Visualizer allows users to explore facilities, lanes, and pricing in real time, helping supply chain teams plan shipments faster, understand network options, and make informed decisions from a single interface, without digging through static files or spreadsheets.

Warp Network Visualizer is built for modern shippers and transportation networks that need immediate insight into lane transit times, cost estimates, and facility capabilities. The platform positions Warp as the central point between shippers and carriers, giving users actionable insights to discover crossdocks, explore lanes, and optimize their distribution strategy.

“This new tool is the result of direct feedback from shippers that addresses their pain points around siloed information,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, Co-Founder and CEO.“Visibility drives confidence and speed in logistics. Warp Network Visualizer turns our national network into something you can see, search, and act on in seconds.”

Warp Network Visualizer enables shippers to explore more than 1,500 lanes across the U.S., filter crossdock locations by region or service type, and request quotes directly from the map. Users can see pricing and transit time at a glance, understand network connectivity, and use these insights to analyze and plan shipments with confidence. The tool also helps commercial and operations teams provide consistent, accurate answers during customer conversations while maintaining reliable network data internally.

The platform includes crossdock search and filtering by city, state, ZIP, airport code, and services such as cross-docking, LTL handling, linehaul, final mile, temp-controlled storage, segregation, wrapping, labeling, scanning, and pallet or parcel sortation. Lanes are visualized as interactive map arcs with transit and cost data, and users can sort by fastest, lowest cost, or region.

“Instead of spending hours managing shipments and digging through data, teams can focus on analyzing insights and driving growth and operational excellence,” said Troy Lester, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer.“Warp Network Visualizer is another step towards end-to-end supply chain planning.”

Warp Network Visualizer runs on top of Warp's crossdock network and multi-mode transportation system. Shippers gain clear network visibility, cost transparency, and the ability to analyze insights to plan shipments and lanes confidently, all without building new infrastructure or managing additional labor.

Try Warp Network Visualizer today: wearewarp

About Warp

Warp is a technology-powered freight network that unifies middle-mile movement, store replenishment, parcel distribution, and DTC delivery for modern supply chains. Retailers, carriers, and 3PLs use Warp to increase delivery speed, improve accuracy, and reduce cost-to-serve across their networks.

To learn more, visit.

CONTACT: Stephanie Levinson, Director of Media Relations Warp...