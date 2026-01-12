VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/08/2026 TO 01/09/2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/08/2026 TO 01/09/2026 Meudon (France), on January 12, 2026 Share buyback program (ISIN Code: FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI: 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).



Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code 01/08/2026 77 000 16,3881 XPAR 01/08/2026 38 000 16,4233 CEUX 01/08/2026 5 000 16,4204 TQEX 01/08/2026 5 000 16,4271 AQEU 01/09/2026 38 994 16,8053 CEUX 01/09/2026 5 000 16,8164 AQEU 01/09/2026 5 000 16,8100 TQEX 01/09/2026 71 006 16,7784 XPAR 245 000 16,5919

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

