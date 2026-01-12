Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 01/08/2026 TO 01/09/2026


2026-01-12 12:31:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 01/08/2026 TO 01/09/2026

Meudon (France), on January 12, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code: FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI: 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).


Day of the transaction
Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code
01/08/2026 77 000 16,3881 XPAR
01/08/2026 38 000 16,4233 CEUX
01/08/2026 5 000 16,4204 TQEX
01/08/2026 5 000 16,4271 AQEU
01/09/2026 38 994 16,8053 CEUX
01/09/2026 5 000 16,8164 AQEU
01/09/2026 5 000 16,8100 TQEX
01/09/2026 71 006 16,7784 XPAR
245 000 16,5919

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
...		 Press relations: Taddeo
Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29
...
Individual shareholders:
Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10 ...
Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
...

Attachment

  • Vallourec - CP (ENG) - Disclosure of trading in own share from January 8 to January 9, 2026

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
