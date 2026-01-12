Sorevna Announces Strategic Expansion Into Bath And Body Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorevna, a company in the cosmetics industry, today announced its planned entry into the bath and body care segment, expanding its existing product portfolio. The decision follows two years of growth and increased customer interest in adjacent personal care categories.

The expansion into bath and body care represents a natural progression for Sorevna, allowing the company to meet the evolving needs of its established customer base while positioning itself in the broader personal care market.

Further details about specific product lines and the anticipated fall 2026 launch will be announced in the coming months.

About Sorevna

Sorevna is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of all-natural cosmetics, focused on combining scientific research with high-quality ingredients. The company emphasizes innovation, safety, and sustainability in its product development, offering solutions designed to meet the needs of consumers seeking responsible and science-backed personal care.

