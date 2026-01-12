Sorevna Announces Strategic Expansion Into Bath And Body Sector
The expansion into bath and body care represents a natural progression for Sorevna, allowing the company to meet the evolving needs of its established customer base while positioning itself in the broader personal care market.
Further details about specific product lines and the anticipated fall 2026 launch will be announced in the coming months.
About Sorevna
Sorevna is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of all-natural cosmetics, focused on combining scientific research with high-quality ingredients. The company emphasizes innovation, safety, and sustainability in its product development, offering solutions designed to meet the needs of consumers seeking responsible and science-backed personal care.
Attachment
-
Sorevna
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment