Raymond James And Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Announce $10 Million Partnership To Advance Academic Success For America's Youth

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Raymond James Financial today announced a new, three-year, $10 million partnership designed to help young people become the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to empowering the next generation with the tools, resources, and mentorship they need to thrive in and out of the classroom.

Through this strategic collaboration, Raymond James will fund and support the ongoing delivery and operations of three key Boys & Girls Club program areas that drive measurable outcomes for young people across the country:



Academic success programming – Implementing Project Learn, Boys & Girls Clubs of America's evidence-based program rooted in five key pillars that strengthen academic skills, foster a love of learning, and build connections among families, schools, and communities.

Summer Brain Gain implementation – Delivering an engaging summer learning program designed to keep youth from falling behind and losing academic skills while seamlessly integrating into Boys & Girls Clubs' traditional summer schedules. Employee engagement and volunteer support – Mobilizing Raymond James associates to support Boys & Girls Clubs in several key markets, including Tampa Bay, Memphis, Southfield (MI), New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles.

“At Raymond James, we believe education is the foundation for opportunity,” said Paul Shoukry, CEO of Raymond James.“Through our Ready for School initiative, and now its national expansion through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we're deepening our commitment to helping students gain the confidence, curiosity, and support they need to reach their full potential. Together, we're helping young people prepare for great futures in the classroom and beyond.”

In addition to supporting academic programming, Raymond James will serve as the exclusive Presenting Partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's premier youth recognition initiative, the Youth of the Year

“We know that when young people have access to a Boys & Girls Club, they are more likely to attend school consistently, achieve academic success, graduate on time, and thrive in life,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.“Partners like Raymond James, who believe in the potential of young people, play a key role in supporting these outcomes. We're proud to be joining forces and we're grateful for this significant investment, which will go a long way in equipping kids and teens with the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to lead and succeed.”

Raymond James is committed to building stronger communities through charitable giving, volunteerism, and community leadership. With the Raymond James Cares program, associates nationwide contribute their time and talents to support meaningful causes and strengthen the communities where they live and work.

Similarly, Ready for School – the firm's signature giving program – removes barriers for students and creates conditions that allow them to cultivate their talents and reach their full potential.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.75 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at

