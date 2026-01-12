Masterbilt Homes, Inc. Expands Custom Home Construction Services Across Additional El Paso County Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - January 12, 2026 - -

MasterBilt Homes, Inc., a locally and veteran-owned custom home builder based in Colorado Springs, announced today that it is formally introducing its primary custom home construction services to additional communities throughout El Paso County. The expansion extends the company's established residential construction capabilities beyond Colorado Springs into Monument, Palmer Lake, Black Forest, Calhan, and Peyton, reflecting continued regional demand for locally managed homebuilding services grounded in long-term experience.

Founded in 1991, MasterBilt Homes, Inc. has focused exclusively on residential construction within El Paso County for more than three decades. The company's decision to formally expand service availability to these additional locations follows sustained growth in housing activity across northern and eastern portions of the county, as well as increasing interest from landowners seeking custom home construction on privately owned lots.

The expansion allows MasterBilt Homes, Inc. to offer the same core custom home construction services across a broader geographic area while maintaining consistent construction management standards, permitting expertise, and design coordination. The company's approach emphasizes site-specific planning, compliance with local zoning regulations, and direct oversight throughout the building process.

"Our work has always been rooted in this region," said Jim Stiltner, owner of MasterBilt Homes, Inc. "Expanding our primary custom home construction services into these additional communities allows us to serve better homeowners who want a builder with local knowledge, hands-on involvement, and a clear understanding of how El Paso County regulations and land conditions affect residential construction."

Each of the newly served locations presents distinct planning considerations that influence how homes are designed and built. Monument and Palmer Lake include varied elevation changes, soil conditions, and zoning requirements that require early site evaluation and coordination with local planning authorities. Black Forest often involves larger lots, utility planning, and environmental considerations that affect site preparation and layout. Calhan and Peyton offer opportunities for new residential development on open land, where access, infrastructure coordination, and county-level permitting play a central role.

MasterBilt Homes, Inc. has structured its expansion to ensure that construction management remains centralized and consistent across all service areas. Projects will continue to include site preparation oversight, coordination of construction permits, inspection scheduling, subcontractor management, and adherence to applicable building codes. Floor plans and home designs are developed in response to each property's characteristics rather than standardized templates.

The company's experience working within El Paso County allows it to navigate the procedural differences between municipalities while maintaining predictable construction timelines. This familiarity reduces delays commonly associated with permitting, inspections, and utility coordination, particularly in areas where regulations differ from one city to another.

Industry observers note that regional homebuilders with localized expertise are increasingly sought after as development expands into less urbanized areas. Builders who understand county-specific requirements and have established relationships with inspectors and planning offices are often better positioned to manage complex residential projects efficiently.

MasterBilt Homes, Inc.'s expansion reflects broader housing trends across El Paso County, where population growth and land availability continue to drive demand for custom-built homes outside of dense urban centers. By extending its services into these communities, the company aims to provide homeowners with a single point of contact throughout the entire construction process, from planning through to completion.

The company's leadership emphasized that the expansion does not represent a shift away from its established practices, but rather a continuation of its long-standing focus on the region.

"Every home is still approached as a custom project," Jim Stiltner said. "That means evaluating the land, understanding the regulations that apply to that specific location, and managing the construction process in a way that aligns with the homeowner's long-term plans."

MasterBilt Homes, Inc. remains committed to building exclusively within El Paso County, a strategy that has allowed the company to refine its construction management processes over time. By limiting its geographic footprint, the builder maintains familiarity with evolving zoning laws, building codes, and inspection requirements across the county.

The introduction of services to Monument, Palmer Lake, Black Forest, Calhan, and Peyton is practical immediately. Homeowners in these communities now have access to the company's complete custom home construction services, including build-on-your-lot projects and design coordination tailored to site conditions.

As residential development continues to evolve across El Paso County, MasterBilt Homes, Inc. plans to maintain its focus on controlled growth, consistent oversight, and long-term project accountability. The company indicated that future decisions regarding service areas will continue to be guided by regulatory familiarity, construction capacity, and the ability to provide direct management on every project.

###

For more information about MasterBilt Homes, Inc, contact the company here:

MasterBilt Homes, Inc

Jim Stiltner

719-964-3526

...

5113 Palomino Ranch Point Colorado Springs, CO 80922

CONTACT: Jim Stiltner