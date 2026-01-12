403
Rockland Trust Invests $150,000 To Expand Primary Care At New Bedford Community Health
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New Bedford Community Health (NBCH) is grateful to announce a $150,000 commitment from the Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation in support of its More Access, Better Care – Building for a Healthier Future campaign, a key initiative to expand access to primary care services for individuals and families throughout Greater New Bedford.
This investment advances NBCH's primary care expansion, enabling the health center to increase the number of patients served, improve patient access, and deliver high-quality, coordinated care in modern, welcoming spaces. The project responds directly to growing demand for primary care and represents an important step toward improving health equity across the region.
Rockland Trust's gift reflects a long-standing relationship with NBCH as a trusted banking partner and a shared commitment to strengthening the communities they serve. Through its community giving, Rockland Trust supports initiatives that expand access to essential services and improve quality of life, including health and human services.
“Rockland Trust has been a steadfast partner for NBCH for many years,” said Cheryl Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer of New Bedford Community Health.“Their support of this primary care expansion underscores their deep understanding of the critical role access to care plays in community health and wellbeing. We are truly grateful for their ongoing partnership and leadership.”
“For more than four decades, New Bedford Community Health has been a pillar of the southeast Massachusetts community, delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare,” said Andrea Borowiecki, Vice President of Community Giving and Engagement at Rockland Trust and Executive Director of the Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation.“Families across the region have long depended on the essential services they provide, and we are pleased to support them in broadening access, increasing capacity, and implementing community health improvements.”
The More Access, Better Care campaign continues to gain momentum. With support from the Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation, NBCH has now raised more than $4.7 million of its $6.1 million goal, demonstrating broad community confidence in this initiative and growing urgency for expanded primary care capacity.
“This is a pivotal moment for healthcare in Greater New Bedford,” Bartlett added.“Partner investments like this enable NBCH to move forward with expanding services that families rely on every day.”
How to Support the Campaign
To learn more about the More Access, Better Care – Building for a Healthier Future campaign or to make a gift, visit or contact Rhonda Veugen,....
