Quantum Computing Market Report 2025-2035: Expected To Witness 14.5% CAGR - CNS Disorders Segment To Exhibit Highest Growth Among Therapeutic Areas
The global quantum computing market is set for substantial growth, expanding from USD 422 million in the current year to an anticipated USD 1.63 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. One significant area of impact is drug discovery, traditionally an expensive and time-consuming process. The integration of quantum computing into the pharmaceutical sector revolutionizes this by efficiently identifying candidates with desired properties, circumventing extensive traditional screening processes.
Quantum computing operates on fundamentally different principles compared to conventional computing, utilizing quantum mechanics and enabling quantum superposition. This advancement has notably influenced the healthcare sector, improving interaction mapping and reducing development costs. Given these advantages, quantum computing is increasingly adopted in biopharmaceuticals, spawning lucrative opportunities for providers.
As per a recent report, key insights highlight the current market landscape. Over 45 global players offer quantum computing services in drug discovery, focusing on cancer-related therapies. Approximately 86% of stakeholders specialize in target identification. To stay competitive, companies are expanding their capabilities, with USD 70 million in grants advancing R&D efforts for quantum computing applications in drug discovery. Partnerships and collaborations have surged, with nearly 50% of alliances formed within the same region, focusing majorly on research and development agreements.
Globally, over 30 organizations provide quantum computing hardware-as-a-service, with many based in North America, established before 2000. This reflects significant contributions from large companies, which cover approximately 50% of the market. The increase in quantum computing adoption is poised to create expansive opportunities for both software and hardware providers, particularly with pioneering software companies leading long-term market offerings.
The market, predicted to grow at an annualized rate of 14.5%, shows potential well-distributed across service types, therapeutic areas, and key regions. Notably, lead optimization captures the largest market share, predicted to grow faster than other segments. CNS disorders represent the fastest-growing therapeutic area, while North America remains the dominant region, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth.
Prominent players in this market include Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Atos, Fujitsu, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Xanadu, and XtalPi. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into market sizing and opportunities, software and hardware provider landscapes, competitor analysis, profiles, grants, partnerships, and use cases. Notably, it includes a strategic guide for new players entering the market, utilizing Blue Ocean Strategy principles.
Reasons to acquire this report include gaining valuable insights on market dynamics, detailed revenue projections, competitive analysis, and market trends, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions and optimizing strategies.
- 1QBit Accenture Albert Einstein College of Medicine Algorithmiq Alibaba Aliro Quantum Allesh Biosciences Lab Alzheimer's Research UK University College London Drug Discovery Institute Amazon Web Services Amgen Anyon Systems ApexQubit Aqemia Astex Pharmaceuticals AstraZeneca Atos Auransa Aurora Fine Chemicals Automatski Biogen Bleximo Boehringer Ingelheim Brigham and Women's Hospital C4X Discovery Holdings Cambridge Quantum ChemAlive Cineca Cisco Cleveland Clinic Cloud Pharmaceuticals Conifer Point (Acquired by Lodo Therapeutics) CreativeQuantum Crown Biosciences International (Acquired by JSR Life Sciences) Denovicon Therapeutics D-wave DXC Technology Entropica Labs Envisagenics FAR Biotech Fujitsu Good Chemistry Google GTN Hafnium Labs Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Hypertrust Patient Data Care (HPDC) Honeywell Hybrid Quantum Architectures and Networks IBM Iktos Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Infosys IonQ IQM Janssen Pharmaceuticals Kuano Kynogen Menten AI Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Molecular Quantum Solutions Multiverse National Heart, Lungs and Blood Institute (NHLBI) National Institute of Health Netramark (Acquired by Nurosene Health) NVIDIA Osaka University OVHcloud Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) PASQAL Pfizer Pharmacelera PharmCADD PhoreMost PiDust Polaris Quantum Biotech Profacgen ProteinQure QC Ware QpiAI QRDLab QSimulate Qu&Co Quantinuum Quantum Brilliance Qubit Pharmaceuticals Quantronics Laboratory (QuLab) Qunova Computing Rescale Rigetti Computing RIKEN Riverlane Roche Roivant Discovery Sanofi SAP SEEQC Servier Siemens SpinQ StationQ (Subsidiary of Microsoft) Tata Consultancy Services Terra Quantum Texas A&M AgriLife Research Toshiba UCL Quantum Science and Technology Institute University of Bristol Quantum Information Institute University of California University of Chicago University of Illinois University of North Carolina System (UNC) University of Notre Dame University of Ottawa Xanadu XtalPi Zapata Computing
