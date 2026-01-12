Quantum Computing Market Report 2025-2035: Expected To Witness 14.5% CAGR - CNS Disorders Segment To Exhibit Highest Growth Among Therapeutic Areas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Type of Drug Discovery Service Offered, Therapeutic Area and Key Geographical Regions" has been added tooffering.

The global quantum computing market is set for substantial growth, expanding from USD 422 million in the current year to an anticipated USD 1.63 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. One significant area of impact is drug discovery, traditionally an expensive and time-consuming process. The integration of quantum computing into the pharmaceutical sector revolutionizes this by efficiently identifying candidates with desired properties, circumventing extensive traditional screening processes.

Quantum computing operates on fundamentally different principles compared to conventional computing, utilizing quantum mechanics and enabling quantum superposition. This advancement has notably influenced the healthcare sector, improving interaction mapping and reducing development costs. Given these advantages, quantum computing is increasingly adopted in biopharmaceuticals, spawning lucrative opportunities for providers.

As per a recent report, key insights highlight the current market landscape. Over 45 global players offer quantum computing services in drug discovery, focusing on cancer-related therapies. Approximately 86% of stakeholders specialize in target identification. To stay competitive, companies are expanding their capabilities, with USD 70 million in grants advancing R&D efforts for quantum computing applications in drug discovery. Partnerships and collaborations have surged, with nearly 50% of alliances formed within the same region, focusing majorly on research and development agreements.

Globally, over 30 organizations provide quantum computing hardware-as-a-service, with many based in North America, established before 2000. This reflects significant contributions from large companies, which cover approximately 50% of the market. The increase in quantum computing adoption is poised to create expansive opportunities for both software and hardware providers, particularly with pioneering software companies leading long-term market offerings.

The market, predicted to grow at an annualized rate of 14.5%, shows potential well-distributed across service types, therapeutic areas, and key regions. Notably, lead optimization captures the largest market share, predicted to grow faster than other segments. CNS disorders represent the fastest-growing therapeutic area, while North America remains the dominant region, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth.

Prominent players in this market include Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Atos, Fujitsu, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Xanadu, and XtalPi. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into market sizing and opportunities, software and hardware provider landscapes, competitor analysis, profiles, grants, partnerships, and use cases. Notably, it includes a strategic guide for new players entering the market, utilizing Blue Ocean Strategy principles.

