$1.8 Bn Salon Management Software Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Rising Adoption Of Cloud-Based Solutions For Flexible Operations, AI-Powered And Mobile-Friendly Platforms

The salon management software market is poised for significant growth, expected to expand from $1.12 billion in 2024 to $1.24 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.1%. This development is driven by digital booking systems, rising demand for client management solutions, enhanced customer retention efforts, and increased adoption of contactless payment systems. As businesses transition to technical solutions, the need for efficient multi-location management becomes apparent.

Projections indicate market size will reach $1.8 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 9.7%. This expected growth stems from data-driven decision-making, cloud-based solution adoption, and the expansion of the wellness industry. Additional demand for marketing automation tools also contributes to this forecast, alongside trends like payment gateway integration and advancements in subscription-based services.

A key driver of market expansion is cloud-based solutions, providing scalable and cost-efficient operations for salons. In December 2023, Eurostat revealed that 45.2% of EU enterprises utilized cloud computing, signifying a growing reliance on digital frameworks. The ability to access real-time data on appointments and inventory from any device enhances operational efficiency.

Leading companies are investing in mobile-friendly, AI-powered platforms to revolutionize the salon experience. In February 2025, Goodlii Ltd. launched affordable salon management software specifically for India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, featuring online booking systems, personalized reminders, and support for local languages. Such innovations streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and contribute to revenue growth.

A significant market movement occurred in October 2024 when Treatwell Ltd. acquired Salonized B.V. for $29.4 million. This acquisition bolsters Treatwell's European presence and enhances digital tools for beauty businesses. Salonized B.V. specializes in software that optimizes appointment scheduling and business operations.

Prominent market players include Booksy Inc., Zenoti Inc., Vagaro Inc., and among others. North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region through the forecast period, reflecting regional shares covered in the report.

Report Scope



By Type: Appointment Scheduling Software, POS Systems, Employee Management Software, CRM Software, Inventory Management Software

By Pricing Model: Subscription-Based, One-Time Purchase, Freemium

By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

By Application: Client Management, Appointment Booking, Sales Transactions, Marketing By End-User: Hair Salons, Beauty Salons, Spas, Nail Salons, Barbershops

Subsegments:



Appointment Scheduling Software: Online Booking System, Calendar Management, Automated Reminders, Mobile Scheduling

POS Systems: Cash Register, Mobile Payment, Subscription Billing, Integrated Checkout

Employee Management: Time Tracking, Shift Scheduling, Payroll Management, Performance Evaluation

CRM Software: Client Database, Loyalty Programs, Feedback Systems, Communication Tracking Inventory Management: Stock Tracking, Order Management, Supplier Management, Product Catalog

