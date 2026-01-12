$3.44 Bn Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Solution Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F - Innovations In AI, Quantum Cryptography, And Zero-Trust Architectures

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Solution Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Market Report 2025 for Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Solutions offers in-depth insights essential for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate this rapidly growing market. This report serves as a comprehensive guide, spotlighting the trends forecasting market dynamics over the next decade and beyond.



The quantum-safe software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution market is experiencing significant growth, forecasted to increase from $1.0 billion in 2024 to $1.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.3%. This trajectory is driven by the demand for secure networking solutions, data privacy, and regulatory compliance, alongside the expansion of cloud infrastructures and remote work connectivity.

Projections indicate the market's size will reach $3.44 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 28%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of quantum-resistant encryption, investments in next-generation technologies, and the expansion of hybrid cloud networks. Significant trends influencing this growth are advancements in quantum cryptography and AI-driven network management, and increasing focus on zero-trust architectures.

Cloud-based services are pivotal in this market, offering businesses scalable and flexible resource management with quantum-safe SD-WAN solutions enhancing network reliability and security. Eurostat's December 2023 report highlighted a rise in enterprises purchasing cloud computing services, from 41% in 2021 to 45.2%, signaling growing adoption.

Companies are integrating next-generation firewalls and secure SD-WAN solutions for resilient data transmission against quantum threats, as seen in Fortinet Inc.'s July 2025 FortiOS 7.6 update, which introduced post-quantum cryptography algorithms. Such innovations enable efficient transitions to quantum-resilient environments.

July 2025 saw Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquire Juniper Networks for approximately $13.4 billion. This acquisition enhances HPE's network portfolio, promoting secure, AI-driven solutions across enterprise and telecom environments. Juniper's integration of high-performance networking with SD-WAN capabilities bolsters HPE's strategic objectives.

Leading market players include Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., and other key industry figures, with North America being the largest regional market in 2024. Regions covered in market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others, with significant focus countries like USA, China, and Germany.

The IT sector faces challenges from escalating U.S. tariffs in 2025, impacting hardware and software segments. Higher duties on critical components raise production costs and disrupt IT supply chains, leading firms to bolster domestic chip fabrication and diversify suppliers for resilience.

The quantum-safe SD-WAN market comprises revenues from network optimization consulting, secure deployment assistance, and related services. The market value represents revenues from goods and services sold within specified regions, emphasizing the global economic impact and technological advancements within the sector.

Overall, the quantum-safe SD-WAN market is set for a robust future, driven by technological innovation and pressing demands for secure networking solutions, positioning it as a key player in the evolving digital economy.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



Component: Hardware; Software; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

Organization Size: SMEs; Large Enterprises Application: BFSI; Healthcare; Government; IT and Telecommunications; Retail

Subsegments:



Hardware: Routers; Switches; Firewalls; Network Accelerators; Encryption Modules

Software: Network Management; Security Management; Orchestration; Analytics & Monitoring; Policy Enforcement Services: Consulting; Deployment; Maintenance & Support; Training & Certification; Managed Services

Key Companies Mentioned: Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, BT Group plc, Nokia Corporation, and other industry leaders.

Key Attributes:

