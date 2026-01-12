Glass Launches The Next Generation Of G-Commerce: The AI-First Government Marketplace Redefining How Public Agencies Buy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Glass, the Silicon Valley GovTech company revolutionizing how governments buy and pay, today announced the launch of the next generation of G-Commerce, its flagship government marketplace, re-engineered from the ground up as a first-of-its-kind, AI-first procurement platform designed to fundamentally modernize how public agencies discover, evaluate, and purchase products, services, and software.

Unlike traditional marketplaces that replicate consumer e-commerce patterns, forcing buyers to manually search, compare, and validate purchases, the new generation of G-Commerce is built around intelligence, automation, and government-native constraints. The platform transforms procurement from a fragmented, manual process into a guided, decision-ready, and compliant workflow powered by AI. G-Commerce is not just faster, it fundamentally changes how government buying happens.

This generation of G-Commerce introduces a new model for public sector procurement, where AI agents actively support government buyers across the entire purchasing lifecycle. By moving beyond keyword search and static catalogs, it enables government agencies to operate with speed, confidence, and built-in compliance.

Intelligent Guided Buying allows government buyers to discover compliant products through natural conversation. Agencies can describe their needs-budget constraints, delivery timelines, location requirements, and policy mandates-and G-Commerce's AI guides them directly to the right products and vendors. Manual searches and category navigation are replaced with decision-ready recommendations tailored to each buyer's rules and requirements.

Seamless Purchase Verification and Visibility gives agencies real-time, conversational access to order status, shipment tracking, and purchase history. Buyers no longer need to log into multiple systems or search through emails. Any order-past or present-can be surfaced instantly through AI connected directly to procurement data.

Automated Financial Document Retrieval eliminates time-consuming searches through folders and legacy systems. Invoices, payment confirmations, and financial records can be retrieved instantly using plain language, enabling finance and procurement teams to access exactly the information they need in seconds.

AI-Powered Vendor and Compliance Insights provide instant visibility into vendor eligibility and compliance status. G-Commerce analyzes vendor credentials-such as minority-owned status, SAM registration, insurance coverage, and past performance-delivering clear insights that enable agencies to make confident procurement decisions without manual reviews.

“From a technical standpoint, this represents a ground-up re-architecture of government e-commerce,” said Gerardo Mateo, Head of Product for G-Commerce and COO at Glass.“ We built G-Commerce as an AI-first platform with government constraints embedded directly into the core of the system, including compliance logic, vendor verification, financial records, and policy enforcement. Instead of forcing agencies to adapt to consumer-style marketplaces, the platform reasons over procurement rules, validates eligibility in real time, and adapts workflows to reflect how public agencies actually operate.”

G-Commerce has already processed over $8 million in government purchases, delivered more than 6 million products to public agencies, and directed over $4.6 million to small businesses, many of which received their first-ever government order through the platform. G-Commerce currently supports 18,110 government users and has partnered with 124 government agencies. The platform connects to 8.5 million products via APIs, with an additional 5 million punch-out products, giving agencies access to one of the most comprehensive government purchasing ecosystems available.

Government buyers can now source and purchase across critical categories including IT peripherals, industrial equipment, office supplies, chemical supplies, construction materials, safety equipment, cleaning and janitorial supplies, security and protection, office furniture, lab equipment, break room supplies, and software and licenses.

The platform also provides seamless access to mandatory sources and preferred programs, enabling compliant purchasing from AbilityOne vendors, small businesses, Made in the USA products, veteran-owned businesses, green and sustainable suppliers, disadvantaged businesses, women-owned businesses, and HUBZone-certified vendors. In addition, G-Commerce introduces curated collections aligned to operational missions, allowing agencies to shop by need rather than SKU. These collections support departments such as public works, national laboratories, finance and procurement teams, facilities and operations, office and administration, transportation and mobility, and more.

For the first time, G-Commerce also brings a dedicated AI-driven layer for acquiring software, recognizing software as a foundational pillar of modern government operations. It also expands access to Glass' SaaS G-Commerce offering, enabling agencies to adopt the platform more seamlessly, integrate it into existing workflows, and scale procurement modernization across departments. This evolution builds on successful deployments with local governments including the City of Santa Monica, City of South San Francisco, and others.

As governments continue to modernize their operations, G-Commerce positions public agencies to buy smarter, operate faster, and maximize public resources, while maintaining the transparency, accountability, and compliance that public trust demands.