$3.25+ Bn Quantum-Resistant Secure Chat Software Development Kit Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum-Resistant Secure Chat Software Development Kit Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The quantum-resistant secure chat software development kit (SDK) market is experiencing rapid growth, anticipated to expand from $0.82 billion in 2024 to $1.08 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 32.2%. This expansion is fueled by increasing demands for secure communication, the rise in cyberattacks targeting messaging platforms, and growing awareness of quantum computing threats. Enhanced privacy-focused tools are a priority for enterprises, driving initial adoption of encrypted chat platforms.

Market growth is expected to continue, reaching $3.28 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 31.9%. This growth is propelled by the expansion of secure messaging for cross-border activities, heightened regulatory demands on data privacy, increased investments in quantum-safe technologies, and the shift towards remote and hybrid work environments. Key trends influencing this growth include developments in lightweight encryption protocols, real-time threat detection, integration of blockchain for identity verification, and advancements in secure group messaging protocols.

The rising incidence of cyberattacks underscores the urgency for robust security measures and is a significant driver of the market. Quantum-resistant secure chat SDKs incorporate encryption techniques that mitigate quantum computing threats, making them essential for protecting sensitive communications. For example, there were over 94,000 cybercrime incidents in Australia in 2022-2023, a 23% increase from the previous year.

Leading companies are investing in innovative solutions, focusing on post-quantum cryptography-based messaging frameworks. In June 2025, Streamr AG of Finland launched its Streamr SDK version 103.0, equipped with a quantum-resistant security stack featuring a combination of advanced cryptographic protocols. These advancements are crucial for sectors demanding long-term confidentiality, such as finance, healthcare, and defense, and highlight the rising demand for such SDKs.

In February 2025, Mattermost Inc. partnered with Qrypt Inc. to create a quantum-secure, end-to-end encrypted collaboration platform aimed at safeguarding communication in sectors such as defense and critical infrastructure. This collaboration exemplifies strategic movements within the industry to protect against emerging cyber threats and quantum computing risks.

North America led the market in 2024, with significant activities also noted across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Prominent players include Kudelski Group, Virtru Corporation, NetSfere Inc., ISARA Corporation, Signal Messenger LLC, and others. These entities are crucial in driving the market forward by providing integration support, custom encryption configuration, and post-deployment maintenance, among other services.

However, the industry's trajectory faces challenges due to evolving trade relations and tariffs impacting the IT sector. The escalation of U.S. tariffs, particularly in 2025, has led to increased production and operational costs, prompting firms to invest in domestic chip fabrication and supplier diversification to stay resilient.

Overall, the quantum-resistant secure chat SDK market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by technological innovation and the critical need for enhanced secure communication solutions amid growing cyber threats.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

Application: Enterprise Communication; Government and Defense; Healthcare; BFSI; IT and Telecommunications; Other Applications End-User: Enterprises; Government; Individuals

Subsegments:



Software: On-Premise Deployment; Cloud-Based Deployment; Mobile Application Integration; Web Application Integration; End-to-End Encryption Module; Key Management Module Services: Consulting; Integration; Support and Maintenance; Training; Managed Security; Compliance and Advisory Services

Key Attributes:

