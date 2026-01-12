Ensemble Earns Back-To-Back Recognition In Modern Healthcare's Best In Business For Healthcare Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cincinnati, OH, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation's leading end-to-end revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, today announced it has again been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best in Business for 2025.

In its second year, the Modern Healthcare Best in Business award recognizes suppliers, vendors and partners who adapt to the industry's rapid changes and highlights innovators who are advancing the healthcare system.

To earn this recognition, Ensemble showcased leadership in AI, patient outcomes, productivity, and innovation through five core pillars:



Quality

Outcomes

Efficiency

Customer focus Innovation

Ensemble was founded with the goal of helping health systems deliver exceptional patient care by driving financial strength and operational stability through intentional innovation, with more than $100 million invested in technology each year. With the industry-wide shift from a fragmented revenue cycle to a unified, intelligent ecosystem, the company helps clients move from transactional processes toward integrated, outcome-driven models. Ensemble's proprietary approach ensures that every advancement and process improvement directly supports patient care and community health.

“This consecutive recognition as Modern Healthcare's Best in Business is a testament to our commitment to providing excellent services and partnership to our clients and their patients nationwide,” said Judson Ivy, founder and CEO of Ensemble.“Supporting a high-functioning RCM system doesn't just end at maximizing financial performance, it unlocks capacity to invest in priorities that include constructing new hospital infrastructure like rehabilitation centers, expanding specialty services and developing sophisticated advanced care units. And this ability to support long term community health needs is what we are most proud of.”

Ensemble welcomed seven new health system partners in 2025 and is now entrusted with managing more than $46 billion in net patient revenue, equivalent to the second largest health system in the nation. The organization's expanding team, now numbering nearly 15,000 associates, has contributed to outstanding results for clients, including a 5% average net revenue improvement and material decreases in rates.

In recognition of its ongoing momentum and drive for best-in-class revenue cycle management, Ensemble has received consistent industry accolades including:



Best in KLAS for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing (2020-2022, 2024-2025)

Black Book Research's Top Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Solution (2021-2025)

Leader in IDC MarketScape for U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Service Solutions (2025)

Fortune Media Best Workplaces in Healthcare (2024, 2025)

Becker's Healthcare Review 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare (2025)

Leader in Everest Group's RCM Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment (2024)

Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights (HBI) Revenue Cycle Awards for strong performance (2020, 2022-2024) Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle (2019-2024)

Ensemble is committed to advancing healthcare revenue cycle management through technology and innovation, empowering providers to invest in stronger infrastructure and improved care for patients.

***

About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for more than 30 health systems nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.



For more information, visit EnsembleHP or contact ....

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to .

CONTACT: Sarah Joyce Ensemble 6263799829...