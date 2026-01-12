$962.69 Bn Internet Software Development Service Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Opportunities In Cloud Platforms, Cybersecurity, Modernization, AI Developments, Mobile-First Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Software Development Service Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The internet software development service market has experienced significant growth and is projected to expand from $478.53 billion in 2024 to $551.21 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2%. This expansion is driven by growing demand for custom software solutions, increased adoption of web-based applications, and the need for IT consulting services and legacy system modernization. There is also a rising requirement for data integration solutions.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $962.69 billion by 2029, with factors such as adoption of cloud-native applications, investments in cybersecurity solutions, and AI-driven software development fueling growth. The focus on mobile-first development and automation in software deployment are key trends. Technological advancements in AI, developments in cloud computing, low-code platforms, edge computing, and innovations in DevOps further support this growth.

Cloud-based platforms are pivotal for the market's growth, enabling scalability and flexible resource management. As a result, businesses demand internet software development services to create customized web applications and APIs that seamlessly integrate with cloud infrastructures. For example, AAG IT reported that 63% of SMB workloads and 62% of SMB data were in public clouds by 2023, indicating an increasing trend from the previous year.

Key players in the market are focusing on developing custom generative AI models. For instance, Adobe Inc. launched Adobe AI Foundry in October 2025, enabling enterprises to train AI models with proprietary data, ensuring content aligns with brand identity while enhancing creative efficiency.

Partnerships are also shaping the market. EPAM Systems Inc. and Oracle Corporation collaborated to integrate AI-powered cloud solutions, aiming to enhance scalability and cost-effectiveness for enterprises. Major companies in the sector include Deloitte, Accenture, IBM, Oracle Consulting, NTT DATA, and many others.

In terms of geographic regions, North America dominated the market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. This market encompasses diverse areas, including Australia, Brazil, China, India, and the USA. Recent trade tensions, particularly involving U.S. tariffs on IT components, have impacted the sector. Companies are responding by investing in domestic chip fabrication and diversifying supply chains to mitigate these challenges.

Market Scope:



Types Covered: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

Applications: Individual; Enterprise End Users: IT and Telecom; BFSI; Healthcare; Retail and E-commerce; Government and Public Sector; Education; Manufacturing; Media and Entertainment; Travel and Hospitality

Subsegments:

Cloud-Based: SaaS; PaaS; IaaS - On-Premises: ERP; CRM; SCM; HRM

Key Attributes:

