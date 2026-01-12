Hyorc Advances Green Methanol Commercialization And Completes OTCQB Uplist Application

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR), a clean-energy infrastructure company focused on green methanol and rail decarbonisation, today announced that it has completed and submitted all required documentation for its uplisting to the OTCQB market.

The Company also confirmed continued progress on its first industrial green methanol project in Portugal, as demand for compliant marine fuels accelerates under European maritime regulations.

HyOrc is in advanced discussions on a long-term (10-year) offtake structure with a European renewable fuels counterparty, designed to cover initial production from its Porto-area facility. The project is expected to begin with a modular unit producing approximately 8 tonnes of green methanol per day, with expansion capacity embedded from the outset.

In parallel, HyOrc has received a non-binding letter of intent from a global energy trading group relating to potential participation in future expansion phases of its green methanol platform. The LOI outlines indicative long-term volumes of up to 25,000 tonnes per year over a 10-year horizon, subject to definitive agreements.

Together, these developments reflect HyOrc's transition from development-stage planning toward contracted, infrastructure-style execution, with projects structured to support asset-level, non-recourse project finance rather than balance-sheet-driven growth.

Demand for green methanol continues to strengthen as FuelEU Maritime regulations are already in force, prompting shipping operators to secure compliant fuel supply well ahead of broader market availability.

Alongside methanol, HyOrc is advancing a rail decarbonisation strategy focused on retrofitting existing diesel-electric locomotives with alternative-fuel power systems. Following Bureau Veritas-witnessed factory testing, the Company confirmed that 2x500kw HyOrc turbines totalling 1MW have now been shipped to a customer, marking a transition from factory validation to field deployment.

HyOrc stated that its near-term focus remains on converting commercial frameworks into executed contracts and advancing projects from testing to on-site delivery.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors. HyOrc has 737 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC. The company is preparing for a Nasdaq uplist.

Website :

