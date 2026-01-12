D&H Distributing Unveils Major Expansion Of Cybersecurity Portfolio With Strategic U.S. Fortinet Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) D&H to launch a comprehensive Fortinet enablement program that sets a new standard for MSP and channel support across secure networking and advanced security solutions

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H, a leading technology distributor, today announced a significant partnership with Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security. This new relationship integrates the entire Fortinet security suite into the D&H Advanced Solutions+ ecosystem, creating powerful new opportunities for U.S. channel partners. The addition of Fortinet strengthens D&H's position as a destination for partners building and evolving their security practices. By integrating Fortinet with D&H's high-touch enablement approach, partners of all types – including VARs, CSPs, MSPs, MSSPs and enterprise-focused solution providers – gain access to the technology, expertise, and resources required to support clients across every market segment.

Exclusive D&H FWD (Forward) Enablement Program for Partner Success

In conjunction with this portfolio expansion, D&H is launching an exclusive enablement program named FWD (Forward), tailored to help partners master and monetize Fortinet's advanced security technologies. This initiative is designed to equip partners with the deep expertise and resources required to design, deploy, and manage comprehensive security solutions for their clients, thereby accelerating their business growth and establishing market leadership. Key benefits for partners include:



Structured Training and Certification Paths: Clear roadmaps aligned with Fortinet's renowned NSE curriculum to build technical competencies.

Hands-On Technical Workshops: Immersive bootcamps and lab sessions leveraging D&H Experience Centers focused on FortiGate deployment, secure networking, and other core technologies.

Dedicated Fortinet Expertise: Direct access to a team of specialized solution architects for pre-sales consultation, solution design, and technical support.

Go-to-Market and Sales Resources: A complete set of tools and assets – including the D&H SuccessPath to MSP Toolkit – to help partners effectively scale their managed and professional security service offerings. Cross-Portfolio Integration: Expert guidance on integrating Fortinet solutions with complementary technologies within the expansive D&H Advanced Solutions+ portfolio to deliver robust, end-to-end client solutions.



“Adding Fortinet to our Advanced Solutions+ portfolio in the U.S. expands what our resellers and MSPs can deliver,” said Jason Bystrak, Senior Vice President, Cloud & Advanced Solutions+ Business Unit, D&H.“By coupling Fortinet's market-leading technology with our dedicated training and support infrastructure, we are empowering our partners to meet the complex cybersecurity demands of today and build a more resilient future for their clients.”

“D&H has built one of the most comprehensive enablement engines in the industry, and Fortinet is excited to join their Advanced Solutions+ portfolio," said Trevor Pagliara, Executive Vice President, U.S. Sales, Fortinet. "Together, we are bringing enterprise-grade security capabilities to partners of every size, backed by the training, technical resources, and expertise required to build and scale modern cybersecurity practices.”

The complete Fortinet line-up will be available through D&H Distributing. Partners are encouraged to contact the D&H Fortinet team for more details at....

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing is a leading technology distributor in North America, delivering innovative IT solutions and electronics to partners in both commercial and consumer markets. Catering to organizations of all sizes, ranging from SMBs to mid-market and enterprise, D&H empowers businesses across public and private sectors with reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet their evolving needs.

For generations, our employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market to deliver innovative strategies, consultative support, and end-to-end technology solutions. Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, we help partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources. Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, with centers of excellence in Tampa, FL, and Mississauga, Ontario, along with distribution hubs across North America, D&H proudly continues to climb Forbes' rankings of the largest private companies. Learn more at dandh, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.

