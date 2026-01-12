AI In Electric Vehicle Charging Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Opportunities In Integration Of Smart Infrastructure, Cloud-Based Management, And Iot Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive market research report sheds light on current trends, future forecasts, and strategic insights required for success in the AI in EV charging domain. It evaluates market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes, offering an analytical perspective on growth opportunities and potential roadblocks.



The market for artificial intelligence (AI) in electric vehicle (EV) charging is poised for significant growth, expanding from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $1.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.3%, with projections reaching $4.78 billion by 2029. This expansion is driven by the adoption of smart charging systems, cost reduction strategies, cloud-based management tools, and the integration of AI and IoT within the EV ecosystem. Initiatives towards sustainable transportation and increased governmental support play crucial roles, along with innovative trends like wireless charging and AI-driven cybersecurity for charging networks.

Consumer interest in eco-friendly, low-emission transportation solutions underpins the rising demand for EVs, which in turn boosts the AI-driven EV charging market. The U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization highlights these sustainable practices, ensuring rapid EV adoption and intelligent infrastructure development. As sustainable mobility becomes integral, AI solutions in this field are essential, optimizing charging processes and enhancing overall user experience.

Leading companies are focusing on AI-powered fast charging technologies aimed at improving user interaction and personalization. Electric Era's RetailEdge platform is an example, featuring AI-driven fast chargers integrated with voice-activated concierge services. These innovations provide ultra-fast 400 kW charging, supporting retail functionalities through touchscreens, while battery-backed systems enhance reliability and cut operating costs significantly.

In a strategic development, OVO Energy's acquisition of Bonnet App Ltd. aims to strengthen its public EV charging network and integrate smart home charging solutions. This move exemplifies the consolidation trend in the market, enabling broader EV adoption and promoting sustainable mobility.

Prominent players in the AI-driven EV charging sector include Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Microsoft Corporation, ENGIE SA, BYD Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and more. North America currently leads the market, but Asia-Pacific is set to experience the fastest growth, driven by regional initiatives and government endowments supporting smart mobility and renewable integration.

The market is not without challenges, as the shift in global trade dynamics, especially in tariffs, impacts the sector. Companies must adapt by relocating production, modifying supply chains, and innovating product designs to mitigate dependence on tariff-impacted materials.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



Component: Software, Hardware, Services

Charging Type: AC Charging, DC Fast Charging, Wireless Charging

Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

Application: Residential, Commercial, Public, Fleet Charging End User: Private EV Owners, Commercial Fleets, Charging Networks, Utilities, Others

Subsegments:



Software: AI-Based Energy Management, Predictive Maintenance, Smart Scheduling, Fleet Management

Hardware: AI-Enabled Chargers, IoT Devices, Communication Modules, Edge Devices Services: Installation, Maintenance, Data Analytics, Remote Monitoring

Key Attributes: