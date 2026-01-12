Calsoft To Host AI Ops Meetup In Pune On Jan 17

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Calsoft is organizing a technical meetup on Operations for AI Applications on January 17, 2026 (Pune, India). The event will bring together industry practitioners to share practical insights on building and managing CI/CD pipelines, observability frameworks, and FinOps strategies tailored for AI workloads. Hosted in collaboration with AI Circle (AICircle), a community focused on AI and MLOps, the meetup is designed to spotlight real-world operational challenges enterprises encounter while deploying and scaling AI applications in production, and to encourage informed discussions around proven approaches and best practices.

Quick View:

- Event focus: CI/CD, observability, and FinOps practices tailored for AI application operations

- Target audience: AI/ML engineers, DevOps engineers, data scientists, and enterprise teams managing AI infrastructure and deployment costs

- Community collaboration: Part of AI Circle's ongoing initiative to facilitate knowledge sharing on AI operational best practices

The meetup will feature three technical sessions covering the operational lifecycle of AI applications. Hemant Kumar will lead the opening session on CI/CD for AI, followed by Mukta Aphale's presentation on observability for AI systems. Rajshekhar Chavakula, Senior Technical Architect at Calsoft, will conclude the technical program with a session on FinOps in AI. The event will also include a dedicated networking session, giving attendees an opportunity to exchange insights and discuss implementation strategies.

The sessions are designed to address specific operational challenges in AI deployment that differ from traditional software operations. CI/CD practices for AI must account for model versioning, data pipeline dependencies, and retraining workflows. Observability requirements extend beyond standard application monitoring to include model performance tracking, data drift detection, and inference latency analysis. FinOps considerations become critical as AI workloads consume significant compute resources, particularly with GPU usage and large-scale model serving.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, the gap between model development and production deployment has emerged as a key bottleneck. Teams working with machine learning pipelines and large language models face unique challenges in maintaining operational efficiency while managing infrastructure costs and ensuring model reliability at scale.

"As enterprises scale their AI initiatives, operational efficiency becomes as critical as model accuracy," said Shrish Ashtaputre, Senior Technical Director at Calsoft. "This meetup brings together practitioners to share real-world approaches to CI/CD, observability, and cost management; the three pillars that determine whether AI applications succeed in production."

The event is open to AI/ML engineers bridging research and production implementation, DevOps engineers transitioning to MLOps and LLMOps, and data scientists collaborating with operational teams to move from experimentation to scalable deployments. AI Circle serves as the community platform for professionals exploring and mastering AI operational practices.

About Calsoft

Calsoft provides product engineering and technology services with expertise in cloud, AI, and enterprise infrastructure. The company supports organizations in building, deploying, and operating technology solutions across various industry sectors. For more information on Calsoft's services, visit .

About AI Circle

AI Circle (AICircle) is a community for exploring, learning, and mastering AI and MLOps. The community builds an ecosystem that facilitates knowledge sharing about trends, adoptions, and technical skills in the AI space, serving AI/ML engineers, DevOps engineers, data scientists, and data engineers working on production AI systems.