MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market to Surpass $10 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Fuel Cell Vehicle market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $15 billion by 2029, with Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to represent around 67% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport industry, which is expected to be $8,792 billion by 2029, the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the fuel cell electric vehicle market in 2029, valued at $5,880 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,870 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. The exponential growth is supported by the rising government funding for hydrogen research and pilot projects and increasing public and private sector initiatives for hydrogen adoption.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the fuel cell electric vehicle market in 2029, valued at $3,315 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,216 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rising government funding for hydrogen research and pilot projects and increasing public and private sector initiatives for hydrogen adoption.

What will be Largest Segment in the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market in 2029?

The fuel cell electric vehicle market is segmented by type into proton exchange membrane fuel cell, phosphoric acid fuel cell and other types. The proton exchange membrane fuel cell market will be the largest segment of fuel cell electric vehicle market segmented by type, accounting for 68% or $6,759 million of the total in 2029. The proton exchange membrane fuel cell market will be supported by superior efficiency and compact design, increasing use in buses and trucks for long-haul operations, ongoing research to enhance durability and cost-effectiveness, rapid refueling advantage over battery EVs, government initiatives promoting hydrogen-powered mobility, integration with renewable hydrogen sources and expanding pilot programs across Asia and Europe.

The fuel cell electric vehicle market is segmented by range into short range and long range. The long-range market will be the largest segment of the fuel cell electric vehicle market segmented by range, accounting for 64% or $6,419 million of the total in 2029. The long-range market will be supported by growing demand for extended driving range in heavy-duty transport, efficiency advantages over battery-electric systems for long-distance applications, continuous hydrogen refueling infrastructure expansion, rising cross-country logistics and freight movement, innovations in lightweight hydrogen tanks, enhanced durability of fuel cell stacks and increasing preference among logistics operators for reduced downtime.

The fuel cell electric vehicle market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The heavy commercial vehicles market will be the largest segment of the fuel cell electric vehicle market segmented by vehicle type, accounting for 64% or $6,416 million of the total in 2029. The heavy commercial vehicles market will be supported by rising adoption in freight and logistics industries, higher energy density enabling long-haul operations, reduced dependency on fossil fuels, increasing investment in hydrogen-powered truck manufacturing, supportive policies for decarbonizing heavy transport, durability of fuel cells under continuous load and global pilot projects demonstrating commercial viability in major economies.

What is the expected CAGR for the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the fuel cell electric vehicle market leading up to 2029 is 34%.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the proton exchange membrane fuel cell electric vehicle market, the long-range fuel cell electric vehicle market, and the fuel cell electric vehicle for heavy commercial vehicles market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $16 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in hydrogen fuel cell technology, expansion of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, and increasing adoption of zero-emission vehicles across commercial and long-haul transportation sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating deployment of fuel cell electric vehicles that enable long-range, fast-refuelling, and environmentally sustainable mobility, fuelling transformative growth within the broader fuel cell electric vehicle industry.

The long-range fuel cell electric vehicle market is projected to grow by $5,893 million, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell fuel cell electric vehicle market by $5,426 million, and the fuel cell electric vehicle for heavy commercial vehicles market by $4,660 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

