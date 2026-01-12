Sic For Wireless EV Charging Market Forecast To 2034 Featuring Wolfspeed, Infineon Technologies, Stmicroelectronics, Onsemi, ROHM Semiconductor And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|163
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$17 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Product type trends
2.2.3 Voltage trends
2.2.4 Power level trends
2.2.5 Application trends
2.2.6 End-user trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)
3.2.1.2 Advancements in SiC semiconductor technology
3.2.1.3 Rising government support for sustainable mobility
3.2.1.4 Increasing focus on fast and efficient wireless charging
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of SiC materials and manufacturing
3.2.2.2 Complex fabrication and design requirements
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Rising global EV adoption and government incentives will drive strong demand for high-efficiency SiC-based wireless charging solutions worldwide
3.2.3.2 Technological advancements in SiC semiconductors will enable faster, compact, and energy-efficient wireless chargers, expanding market opportunities across residential and commercial sectors
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.1.1 U.S.
3.4.1.2 Canada
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Technology landscape
3.5.1 Current trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Pipeline analysis
3.7 Future market trends
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 Global
4.2.2 North America
4.2.3 Europe
4.2.4 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by SiC Product Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 SiC power MOSFETs
5.3 SiC schottky barrier diodes
5.4 SiC power modules
5.5 SiC discrete components
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Voltage Rating, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 650V class
6.3 651V to 1200V class
6.4 1201V to 1700V class
6.5 Above 1700V class
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Power Level, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low power (Up to 11kW)
7.3 Medium power to 50kW)
7.4 High power to 150kW)
7.5 Ultra-high power (Above 150kW)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Stationary wireless charging
8.3 Dynamic wireless charging
8.4 Quasi-dynamic wireless charging
8.5 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Residential users
9.3 Commercial fleet operators
9.4 Public transit authorities
9.5 Public charging network operators
9.6 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Wolfspeed
11.2 Infineon Technologies
11.3 STMicroelectronics
11.4 onsemi (oN Semiconductor)
11.5 ROHM Semiconductor
11.6 Mitsubishi Electric
11.7 Fuji Electric
11.8 GeneSiC Semiconductor (Qorvo)
11.9 UnitedSiC (Qorvo)
11.10 Microchip Technology
11.11 Toshiba
11.12 General Electric (GE)
11.13 Littelfuse (IXYS)
11.14 WiTricity Corporation
11.15 InductEV Inc.
11.16 Plugless Power Inc. (Evatran)
11.17 HEVO Inc.
11.18 Electreon Wireless Ltd.
11.19 Qualcomm Technologies (Halo)
11.20 Robert Bosch GmbH
11.21 Continental AG
11.22 Toyota Motor Corporation
11.23 ABB Ltd.
11.24 Siemens AG
11.25 ENRX (Norway)
