SKYX Announces It Will Supply Its Technologies To Enable A New Luxury Waterfront Smart Home Community Development In North Carolina As It Continues To Grow Its Market Penetration

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the“Company” or“SKYX”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that it will supply and enable its advanced smart plug and play technologies to a luxury smart home residential development project Lake Shore Reserve on Hickory Lake in Granite Falls, North Carolina. The first phase of the project will include 140 luxury smart single-family homes.

The project will comprise luxury amenities including swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, modern meeting conference facilities, pickleball courts, nature walking trails, landscaped green spaces, and more.

SKYX is expected to provide its all-in-one smart home platform hub, integrated with the NVIDIA AI ecosystem, including over 10,000 units of its advanced and smart plug & play technologies, ceiling lighting, recessed lights, downlights, wall lights, EXIT signs, and EMERGENCY lights, plug-in LED backlight mirrors among other SKYX products.

1Majestic Development Co. luxury home founders and developers have over 20 years of experience in building luxury homes and developments in North Carolina and Florida among other locations. 1Majestic Development Co. is a partnership comprised of Robert Anderson, founder of ABH Construction, and One dwell Developers Group led by Ron Dable and Dror Tohar.

1Majestic Development Co. General Partner, Ron Dable, said;“We are excited to collaborate with SKYX and bring their innovative technologies into our waterfront Lake Shore Reserve Granite Falls project. Our focus has always been on creating modern, high-quality living spaces that enhance the daily lives of our homeowners. By integrating SKYX's advanced smart home AI-driven plug-and-play solutions, we are raising the standard of safety, convenience, and design for our communities.”

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman, of SKYX Platforms, said;“We are happy to work with luxury home developers 1Majestic Group on this exciting and unique smart home waterfront community. We look forward to collaborating with them to enhance home values while creating smarter, safer, and advanced homes of the future.”

For information about the Lake Shore Reserve development Click Here.

To view SKYX's Technologies demo video Click Here.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“evaluate,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“probable,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target”“view,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

...

