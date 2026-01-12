Airtory Joins The Viant Partner Ecosystem To Enhance Rich Media Display, Social Display, CTV Advertising And Retail Media With Advanced Creative Technology And Cost Efficiencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airtory, a global leader in creative ad technology, today announced a strategic integration with Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company. This partnership enhances how advertisers plan, build, and deliver high-impact campaigns across Rich Media Display, Social Display, Online Video, Connected TV (CTV), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) & Retail Media.

Through this integration, brands and agencies using the Viant DSP gain seamless access to Airtory's creative automation and deployment capabilities. This unified workflow moves campaigns from concept to delivery faster, enabling data-driven creative optimization across multiple channels to ensure higher engagement and more efficient media spend. Crucially, the partnership offers these premium creative functionalities at highly competitive price points compared to existing market solutions.

“This partnership signifies a major step towards making high-impact creative experiences accessible at scale,” said Julian Frachtman, CEO of Airtory.“By combining Airtory's creative innovation with Viant's robust omnichannel technology, we are removing the technological and financial barriers that have traditionally limited creative possibilities for brands.”

The integration introduces simplified access to immersive creative formats, including custom rich media display, interactive CTV and video units, social display extensions, and data-triggered dynamic creative. Advertisers benefit from faster setup times, extensive creative templates, and consolidated reporting through Viant's people-based framework.

Together, Airtory and Viant are setting a new standard in ad innovation, enabling marketers to achieve smarter, more creative, and cost-efficient omnichannel campaigns.

About Airtory

Airtory is a world leading creative technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

With a relentless focus on innovation, Airtory is transforming the digital advertising landscape through advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and data-driven insights. By streamlining every stage of the ad creation process, Airtory empowers brands, agencies, publishers and technology companies to significantly reduce production time and costs without compromising on quality.

Airtory's platforms:







Seamlessly integrate with all major ad servers, demand-side platforms (DSPs), and supply-side platforms (SSPs). Airtory sets the standard for next-generation ad creation, delivering measurable results at scale.

