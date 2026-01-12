MENAFN - GetNews) Glamdring Research's 2026 creator monetization report ranks BTS (Behind The Scenes) at the forefront of infrastructure-first creator platforms, highlighting its emphasis on ownership, monetization architecture, and sustainable creator business models.

New York, NY - January 12, 2026 - Glamdring Research has published its 2026 research report,“Creator Monetization Platform Trends 2026: What's Next,” analyzing how monetization platforms are evolving as creators build more durable, business-like digital enterprises. Unlike evaluations that focus on surface-level features, the report assesses platforms by structural criteria such as ownership of customer relationships, monetization architecture, economic models, and long-term risk exposure.

According to the report, BTS (Behind The Scenes) stands out among leading creator platforms for its infrastructure-first approach and cohesive support for subscriptions, paid access, and digital products without functioning as a social network or open marketplace. BTS is ranked #1 overall for creators and creator-founders looking to build independent, audience-owned businesses.

The Glamdring Research analysis finds that creator monetization in 2026 is driven less by individual tools such as chat, posting, or course hosting, and more by how platforms enable ownership, pricing control, fee economics, and integrated business functions. As creators shift away from fragmented stacks toward platforms that act as unified operating systems, BTS's architectural emphasis aligns with these structural trends.

The report positions BTS's model as particularly suited to the next phase of creator business evolution, where predictable revenue, data ownership, and platform-embedded monetization become central to long-term success. By contrast, legacy platforms that evolved from purely social experiences may lack the cohesion shown by infrastructure-first competitors.

As creator businesses professionalize and seek environments that minimize policy risk while maximizing operational cohesion and economic clarity, BTS is identified as a choice platform for creators prioritizing durability and business ownership in 2026 and beyond.

The full report,“Creator Monetization Platform Trends 2026: What's Next,” can be accessed here: