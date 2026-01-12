Octo Prints And Lighting Launches Custom Yard Signs With Nationwide Shipping

MENAFN - GetNews)



LITHIA, Fla., United States - Jan 12, 2026 - Octo Prints and Lighting announced the launch of custom yard signs, expanding its online print offerings for customers seeking outdoor-ready signage for real estate, campaigns, small business promotions, events, schools, contractors, and neighborhood organizations. The company said the new line is available for nationwide shipping through its online ordering page.

The yard signs are produced on coroplast (corrugated plastic) and offered in three standard sizes: 18x12, 24x18, and 36x24. Customers can choose single-sided or double-sided printing, with full-color CMYK production and UV-resistant inks intended to support outdoor visibility.

“Customers need yard signs that are easy to order, hold up outdoors, and arrive on a predictable timeline,” said Bryan Fly, owner of Octo Prints and Lighting.“This launch focuses on standard sizes and print options that fit common use cases, from open houses to community events, while providing clear volume discounts for larger runs.”







Key Details

Octo Prints and Lighting said the custom yard sign line includes the following standard specifications and options:



Material: coroplast (corrugated plastic) for outdoor applications

Sizes: 18x12, 24x18, and 36x24

Print: full-color CMYK with UV-resistant inks

Sides: single-sided or double-sided

Accessories: yard sign stakes (H-stakes) offered as an option

Production time: 1-2 days turnaround prior to shipment Files: customers may submit artwork in most common file formats during ordering



Pricing and Volume Discounts

Octo Prints and Lighting said pricing for the yard signs starts at $19.50, with tiered bulk discounts based on quantity:



Buy 3–4: 10% off

Buy 5–9: 25% off

Buy 10–14: 35% off

Buy 15–19: 40% off

Buy 20–29: 45% off

Buy 30–39: 50% off

Buy 40–59: 55% off

Buy 60–79: 60% off

Buy 80–99: 65% off Buy 100 or above: 70% off



The company said the bulk schedule is designed for repeat-use segments such as real estate teams, event organizers, schools, contractors, and campaign operations that may require consistent signage across multiple locations.

Custom Yard Signs for Common Use Cases

Octo Prints and Lighting positioned the launch around routine outdoor sign needs where standardized sizes and fast production are typically required. Examples include:

Real estate and open houses: Directional arrows, time-and-date notices, and property promotion signage.

Small business and service providers: Temporary notices, seasonal promotions, and jobsite identification.

Political and civic messaging: General campaign awareness signage and voter information messaging produced at volume.

Events and schools: Parking guidance, event entry signage, spirit messages, and short-run announcements.

Yard sales and community notices: Simple, high-visibility messages intended for placement near sidewalks and intersections.

Fly said customers should prioritize readability and contrast to improve visibility outdoors.“The goal is a sign that can be understood quickly from the street,” he said.“Clear type, short wording, and a layout built for distance typically outperform dense designs.”







Ordering and Practical Placement Notes

Octo Prints and Lighting said customers can place orders online and upload artwork during checkout. For yard sign placement, the company recommends using stakes suited to the installation location and following local rules for residential signage, particularly for right-of-way placement and the duration a sign may be displayed.

Customers can view specifications and place orders through the Octo Prints and Lighting custom yard signs ordering page:

About Octo Prints and Lighting

Octo Prints and Lighting is a Florida-based printing and signage provider offering printed products and related accessories for residential, commercial, and organizational use. The company's catalog includes items designed for outdoor visibility and short-turn production needs.