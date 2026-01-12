403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former PM signals readiness to send Swedish soldiers to Greenland
(MENAFN) Former Swedish Prime Minister and current opposition leader Magdalena Andersson has signaled she would support deploying Swedish forces to Greenland if Denmark requested assistance. The autonomous territory, under Danish control, has faced repeated calls from U.S. President Donald Trump to be acquired by Washington, a proposal strongly rejected by Copenhagen.
Speaking at the People and Armed Forces National Conference in Salen, Andersson said she was “no stranger to increased military presence in Greenland,” noting that Swedish participation could be part of a wider European effort. “It is of course important that Sweden and all European countries stand firmly behind Greenland and Denmark, and that we in Sweden are now also considering what we can do, as Denmark has asked for support,” she explained.
Her comments followed a proposal from the youth wing of her party urging EU troop deployments to counter Trump’s rhetoric about Greenland. When asked directly if Swedish soldiers could be sent, Andersson responded, “Of course, together with others,” while stressing that any action would depend on a formal request from Denmark and Greenland.
Sweden’s current Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, also present at the conference, warned that smaller nations are increasingly exposed as the rules based international order weakens. “The threats to the rules-based world order are greater than in decades,” he said, describing recent U.S. actions in Venezuela and its stance toward Denmark and Greenland as “very serious.”
Meanwhile, Greenland’s political leaders reiterated their opposition to U.S. ambitions, declaring: “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.”
Speaking at the People and Armed Forces National Conference in Salen, Andersson said she was “no stranger to increased military presence in Greenland,” noting that Swedish participation could be part of a wider European effort. “It is of course important that Sweden and all European countries stand firmly behind Greenland and Denmark, and that we in Sweden are now also considering what we can do, as Denmark has asked for support,” she explained.
Her comments followed a proposal from the youth wing of her party urging EU troop deployments to counter Trump’s rhetoric about Greenland. When asked directly if Swedish soldiers could be sent, Andersson responded, “Of course, together with others,” while stressing that any action would depend on a formal request from Denmark and Greenland.
Sweden’s current Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, also present at the conference, warned that smaller nations are increasingly exposed as the rules based international order weakens. “The threats to the rules-based world order are greater than in decades,” he said, describing recent U.S. actions in Venezuela and its stance toward Denmark and Greenland as “very serious.”
Meanwhile, Greenland’s political leaders reiterated their opposition to U.S. ambitions, declaring: “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment