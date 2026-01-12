Gaia Launches First Personalized AI Guides For Spiritual Transformation, Surpassing 2 Million Prompts In 60 Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strong Early Adoption Signals Enhanced Member Engagement and Retention, Supporting Long-Term Value Creation

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA), the world's largest conscious streaming platform with 10,000 videos dedicated to health, wellness and spiritual growth, today announced that the launch of its first AI Guides, which surpassed 2 million member prompts in the first 60 days of beta release.

The AI Guides are powered by Gaia's newly developed Wisdom Library, a proprietary asset that includes all 10,000+ titles on the platform-90% of which are exclusively owned or produced by Gaia-plus a curated archive of unpublished works and timeless texts sourced from global spiritual traditions. This exclusive content library, unavailable to competitors, makes Gaia's AI capabilities the most comprehensive in the conscious media market.

“Reaching 1 million member prompts in just one month materially exceeded internal expectations,” said Gaia Chief Operating Officer Yonathan Nuta.“This provides early validation that the AI Guides and the Wisdom Library-both core proprietary assets-can improve member engagement and retention and strengthen Gaia's long-term operating model.”

The AI Guides provide strategic advantage and are designed to increase engagement, retention and company growth in myriad ways, including:



Personalized Content Recommendations – Navigates Gaia's library of 10,000+ titles aligned with each member's specific interests and journey, which will help them discover more value from their subscription.

Fosters Daily Engagement: AI Guides serve as daily companions for goal-setting and intention-tracking, transforming Gaia from a streaming platform into an essential daily personal growth tool.

24/7 Interactive Guidance – Members can receive instant, on-demand guidance and answers to their wellness questions at any time. Unrivaled Ability to Help Members Grow: The AI Guides can help members reveal blind spots, break self-defeating patterns, strengthen intuition, improve decision-making and learn to manifest their dreams and goals into reality.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit .

