Syrian Army Issues Warning After SDF Deployments in Aleppo
(MENAFN) The Syrian Army on Monday condemned the deployment of armed groups by the YPG/SDF in eastern Aleppo, describing the move as a “dangerous escalation” and warning that any hostile action would be met with “a violent response.”
“We are conducting a direct and immediate assessment of the situation on the ground,” the command stated, adding that intelligence reports indicated the reinforcements included fighters from the PKK and remnants of the former regime.
The army stressed, “We will not stand idly by in the face of this dangerous escalation.”
Since Tuesday, the SDF has reportedly shelled residential areas, civilian facilities, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo, resulting in 24 deaths, nearly 130 injuries, and the displacement of approximately 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts.
This escalation comes despite earlier agreements aimed at integrating the SDF into Syrian state institutions. In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced a deal reaffirming the country’s territorial unity and rejecting division.
In April 2025, authorities signed another agreement with the SDF concerning the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, designating them as administrative parts of Aleppo while respecting local specificities.
The accord also prohibited armed displays, limited weapons to internal security forces, and required SDF military units to withdraw east of the Euphrates River in northeastern Syria.
