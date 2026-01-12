403
Analysts urge stronger European role as U.S. eyes Greenland
(MENAFN) European experts caution that while a U.S. military move to seize Greenland would be straightforward from a tactical perspective, the political fallout would be severe. Analysts argue such an action could fracture transatlantic ties, damage NATO’s credibility, and force Europe to strengthen its presence in the Arctic through joint military exercises and new cooperative frameworks.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that the United States must acquire Greenland, highlighting the island’s growing strategic importance. His stance comes as Russia expands its military reach in the High North and China positions itself as a “near-Arctic” power.
Greenland, which is semi-autonomous but under Denmark’s sovereignty, is considered by Washington to be vital to U.S. national security. European governments, however, have firmly rejected any notion of forced acquisition, stressing both Greenland’s right to self-determination and Denmark’s authority over the territory.
One analyst noted, “Militarily, it would be extremely easy for the world's strongest armed forces to take over Greenland. However, politically, it would have lethal repercussions for US security and NATO's credibility, causing the deepest rupture in US–EU relations.”
