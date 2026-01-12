403
Beijing Welcomes Canadian Premier’s Visit
(MENAFN) Beijing announced Monday that relations with Ottawa have improved since last year, stressing that China attaches “high importance” to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s upcoming official visit.
“The sound and steady development of ties (between China and Canada) serves common interests of the two countries and people, and is conducive to world peace, development stability, and prosperity,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Carney will embark on a four-day trip to Beijing beginning Wednesday, at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Mao confirmed.
Mao emphasized that through this visit, China hopes both sides will “step up dialogue and communication, enhance political trust, expand practical cooperation, properly handle differences, address each other’s concerns, and consolidate turnout in ties.”
Meanwhile, Carney’s office released a statement earlier this month highlighting Canada’s economic priorities: "Canada's new government is moving our economy from reliance to resilience -- building our strength at home, working to double our non-U.S. exports, and attracting massive new investment."
During the trip, Carney is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior government and business leaders.
According to the Canadian statement, discussions will focus on advancing cooperation in "trade, energy, agriculture, and international security."
