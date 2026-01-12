NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'S Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Good Salt Life, Inc., Advances Into AI-Robotics For Unmanned Hospital Disinfection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: NDTP) ($NDTP) (“Company”), through its wholly owned subsidiary Good Salt Life, Inc., announces a significant leap forward in healthcare sanitation technology. Good Salt Life, Inc. has integrated AI-robotics into its disinfection processes, revolutionizing hospital cleaning with unmanned disinfection technology that leverages exclusive induction-charged spray technology. This innovation is bolstered by a non-toxic chemical solution that is safe for human inhalation and skin contact and is designed to potentially eliminate even the toughest viruses.

Good Salt Life, Inc.'s AI-robotic innovation could be at the forefront of the hospital cleaning industry, a multi-billion-dollar sector. As hospitals increasingly seek efficient, effective, and environmentally responsible disinfection solutions, the integration of AI-robotics complements Good Salt Life, Inc.'s existing Clean Republic® Multipurpose Disinfectant, a product designed to deliver hospital-grade efficacy while prioritizing safety and sustainability.

“The mission at Good Salt Life, Inc. has always been to blend rigorous efficacy with safety and sustainability, and this latest advancement represents a bold step in that direction,” said Zach O'Shea, CEO of NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.“By harnessing AI-robotics, the Company believes it can ensure consistent and thorough disinfection in healthcare settings, meeting the ever-increasing growing demand for high biosecurity standards.”

The Clean Republic® Multipurpose Disinfectant is currently undergoing multiple regulatory and third-party reviews, further solidifying its role as a vital solution in healthcare, food service, education, and animal care environments. The product is formulated using advanced salt-based chemistry and is non-toxic, non-VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds), and designed to be safe for sensitive environments.

Good Salt Life's innovative approach not only improves surface coverage and consistency but could also minimize chemical overuse, aligning with industry trends toward sustainability and environmental responsibility. Good Salt Life is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what modern disinfectants can achieve, focusing on measurable efficacy and regulatory credibility. Management anticipates providing further updates as the regulatory and certification processes advance, ensuring that Good Salt Life continues to lead the way in effective, safe, and sustainable disinfection solutions.

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: NDTP) ($NTDP) is a publicly traded company dedicated to advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life Inc., the company is committed to building value through investments in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet - .

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals, is a vertically integrated biosafety company focused on designing, manufacturing, and deploying infection-control and hygiene ecosystems, including the Clean Republic brand and proprietary dispensing hardware. The company is committed to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that foster healthier living environments – .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

...

1-888-261-9127

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at