Trump Envoy Accuses Denmark of Illegally Occupying Greenland
(MENAFN) Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, serving as US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Greenland, has accused Denmark of illegally occupying the Arctic territory in defiance of United Nations regulations.
The accusation surfaced after Trump declared Sunday that Washington would secure control of Greenland—a self-governing Danish territory—"one way or another." The president challenged Copenhagen's defense capabilities for the vast island, mockingly suggesting its protection relies on "two dog sleds."
Landry subsequently posted on X, emphasizing America's wartime role in safeguarding the territory. Following a 1941 agreement between Washington and Copenhagen—struck after Nazi Germany's occupation of Denmark—American military installations were established across the island.
"History matters. The US defended Greenland's sovereignty during WWII when Denmark couldn't," Landry stated in his post.
He further alleged that after the war's conclusion, "Denmark re-occupied it – side stepping and ignoring UN protocol." Landry received his envoy appointment last month.
Danish Ambassador to the United States Jesper Moller Sorensen swiftly countered the claims, affirming that "Greenland has been a part of the Kingdom of Denmark for centuries. That has repeatedly been recognized by US administrations, in the UN and internationally."
"Only the people of Greenland should decide their future. A vast majority of Greenlanders voted yes to its self-governing status inside the Kingdom [in 2008]," the ambassador wrote on X.
Moller Sorensen highlighted Denmark's steadfast alliance with America, noting Copenhagen has "always stood shoulder-to-shoulder" with Washington. He emphasized that Denmark "lost more soldiers… per capita than any other NATO ally" during Afghanistan operations. Between 2002 and 2014, 43 Danish military personnel perished in Afghanistan, with seven additional casualties in Iraq.
"Let's continue to address security challenges in the Arctic as partners and allies," Moller Sorensen urged.
Trump's increasingly aggressive rhetoric on Greenland has intensified following early January events in Venezuela involving President Nicolas Maduro. The Daily Mail reported Saturday that sources indicate Trump directed top military officials to prepare contingency plans for a possible military operation against the Danish territory.
