Germany Records Sharp Drop in Gas Reserves
(MENAFN) Germany's natural gas reserves have plummeted to their lowest levels ever recorded for this period, triggering alarm among energy sector specialists who fear complete depletion before winter's end, ZDF reported over the weekend.
Underground storage facilities across the nation now hold approximately 50% capacity—a stark contrast to the 77% recorded twelve months earlier, according to the German broadcaster's analysis of industry data. Over just the past four weeks, reserves have declined by roughly 13%, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) figures confirm.
The accelerated drawdown, driven by below-average temperatures that struck in late December, has pushed heating consumption well beyond normal January usage patterns. If current withdrawal rates persist unchecked, storage could drop to a mere 5% by March, Stefan Dohler of Oldenburg-based energy provider EWE cautioned.
"I don't want to sound the alarm, but I want to point out that the current fill-level situation is as bad as it was at the beginning of 2022," he warned, referencing a critical moment in German energy reserve history when stockpiles reached dangerously depleted levels.
Multiple industry authorities have sounded similar warnings about the precarious situation. "With a current fill level of less than 52%, gas storage levels are at a historic low," Sebastian Heinermann, managing director of the Energy Storage Initiative, told the outlet. Timm Kehler, a board member of the Association of Gas and Hydrogen Industry, reinforced concerns, saying "gas storage levels are significantly below the long-term average."
The crisis exposes vulnerabilities in Germany's post-2022 energy strategy, which shifted toward expensive liquefied natural gas shipped through maritime terminals. However, experts emphasize these LNG imports can satisfy only approximately 16% of demand between November and March—insufficient to bridge the supply gap.
Dohler has urged immediate government intervention, proposing establishment of a dedicated national gas reserve to safeguard future supplies against similar emergencies.
The depletion crisis extends beyond German borders. Russian energy conglomerate Gazprom previously observed that storage withdrawals throughout the entire EU are occurring faster than seasonal norms. Last week, the company issued warnings that the bloc risks potential shortages as collective storage levels descended below 60%.
European dependence on Russian energy has collapsed since 2022, when the EU implemented sweeping sanctions following the Ukraine conflict. Previously, Russian sources provided roughly 40% of the bloc's total consumption, with Germany particularly reliant at 55% of its gas supply.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized the EU's energy sanctions framework, contending that the bloc prioritizes political objectives over energy security and industrial competitiveness.
