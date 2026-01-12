403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Proposes Martial Law Extension for Another Three Months
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has moved to prolong the nation's martial law and military mobilization for another three months, according to an announcement from the parliament's press service on Monday.
The proposed legislation would push both emergency measures through May 4, marking yet another 90-day extension as the country continues navigating its protracted conflict with Russia. Parliamentary officials confirmed receipt of the bills, which now await legislative review.
Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak indicated that deliberations on the proposals are scheduled for later this week, though he did not specify an exact voting date. The parliament is widely expected to approve the extensions given the ongoing security situation.
Since their initial implementation in February 2022, both the martial law decree and general mobilization order have undergone numerous renewals. The measures grant the government expanded powers during wartime, including restrictions on civilian movement and the authority to conscript military-age citizens for active duty.
The extensions reflect the continuing state of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, with no immediate diplomatic resolution in sight. Military analysts suggest the mobilization extension ensures sustained troop levels for defensive operations along multiple front lines.
The proposed legislation would push both emergency measures through May 4, marking yet another 90-day extension as the country continues navigating its protracted conflict with Russia. Parliamentary officials confirmed receipt of the bills, which now await legislative review.
Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak indicated that deliberations on the proposals are scheduled for later this week, though he did not specify an exact voting date. The parliament is widely expected to approve the extensions given the ongoing security situation.
Since their initial implementation in February 2022, both the martial law decree and general mobilization order have undergone numerous renewals. The measures grant the government expanded powers during wartime, including restrictions on civilian movement and the authority to conscript military-age citizens for active duty.
The extensions reflect the continuing state of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, with no immediate diplomatic resolution in sight. Military analysts suggest the mobilization extension ensures sustained troop levels for defensive operations along multiple front lines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment