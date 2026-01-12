Golden Globes 2026 Nominations Full List: Netflix's Adolescence To Leonardo Dicaprio's One Battle After Another And More

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony kicks off at 6:30 a.m. (IST) on January 12 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and will be broadcast live in India on JioHotstar.

Nikki Glaser, a comedian, returns to host the gala for the second year in a row after being the event's first female host in 2025.

In the film race, One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, received the most nominations. It is joined in the top categories by Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, and Josh Safdie's table-tennis drama Marty Supreme, which stars Timothee Chalamet.

On television, candidates include Netflix's compelling drama Adolescence and the Hollywood parody The Studio.

A podcast category has been included for the first time, with nominees drawn from the world's most-streamed shows. The shortlist includes Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, and SmartLess.

Best Television Series - Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series - Musical Or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Film

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Female Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Best Male Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Best Female Actor In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Male Actor In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Female Actor In A Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Film

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Best Male Actor In Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Film

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Best Supporting Female Actor On Television

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O'Hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Male Actor On Television

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Best Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Kart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First

Best Film - Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Film - Musical Or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Female Actor In A Film - Drama

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best Male Actor In A Film - Drama

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Best Female Actor In A Film - Musical Or Comedy

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Male Actor In A Film - Musical Or Comedy

Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best Film - Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Film - Non-English Language

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Female Actor In A Supporting Role In A Film

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdoller Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Male Actor In A Supporting Role In A Film

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)

Best Director - Film

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Cooglers (Sinners)

Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloe Zhao (Hamnet)

Best Screenplay - Film

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloe Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell (Hamnet)

Best Original Score - Film

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Ludwig Goransson (Sinners)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Kangding Ray (Sirat)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)

Best Original Song - Film

Dream As One (Avatar: Fire and Ash) by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Golden (Kpop Demon Hunters) by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick

I Lied To You (Sinners) by Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

No Place Like Home (Wicked: For Good) by Stephen Schwartz

The Girl In The Bubble (Wicked: For Good) by Stephen Schwartz

Train Dreams (Train Dreams) by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Cecil B DeMille Award

Helen Mirren

Carol Burnett Award

Sarah Jessica Parker