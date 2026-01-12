3 E Network Announces The Signing Of Land Lease Agreement With City Of Mikkeli, Finland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the“Company” or“3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider with the inspiration to become a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that its wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary, Aurora Core Technology Oy, has entered into a 30-year land lease agreement with the City of Mikkeli for a designated data center development site in the Pellosniemi industrial area of Mikkeli, Finland, covering approximately 101,071 square meters.









Following the previously announced Master Services Agreement with Orka Technologies Oy (" Orka="" Technologies")="" to="" co-develop="" AI="" infrastructure,="" this="" new="" Agreement="" secures="" a="" designated="" parcel="" of="" land="" located="" at="" Karsikkoniemenkuja="" in="" the="" Pellosniemi="" industrial="" area="" of="" Mikkeli.="" The="" total="" site="" covers="" approximately="" 101,071="" square="" meters.="" The="" lease="" term="" spans="" three="" decades,="" providing="" a="" stable="" foundation="" for="" Aurora="" Core="" to="" construct="" the="" planned="" data="" center="" and="" related="" equipment="" in="" accordance="" with="" applicable="" local="" detailed="" plan="" />

This substantial land lease is specifically earmarked for the construction of the AI Data Center project referenced in the Company's December 15, 2025 announcement. Securing this site marks a critical step that moves the project from the strategic planning phase into tangible development. The Company views this long-term commitment as the physical bedrock for its future in AI infrastructure, demonstrating a concrete vision for the European market. The Mikkeli site was strategically selected due to its robust power infrastructure, favorable climate for energy-efficient cooling, and strong local government support facilitated by Orka Technologies' expertise. The Pellosniemi industrial area provides the ideal scale and power to meet the massive computing demands of next-generation AI applications.

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of“AI and energy symbiosis” and has excellent vision in the field of energy investment. The Company's business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

