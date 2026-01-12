403
Five Pakistani Police Officers Killed in Remote-Controlled Bombing
(MENAFN) At least five law enforcement officers perished Monday following a remote-controlled bombing in northwestern Pakistan, authorities verified.
The explosive device detonated adjacent to an armored police transport vehicle along Gomal Bazaar road within Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, local network reported.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued strong condemnation of the assault and honored the five fallen police personnel, among them an additional station house officer.
In a separate statement, Naqvi disclosed that the Counter Terrorism Department had successfully disrupted terrorist operations across Peshawar, Bannu, and Khyber districts throughout the province, resulting in eight "terrorists" being killed during interventions.
"We view the actions of the forces for establishing peace in KP with appreciation," Naqvi declared.
