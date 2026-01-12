403
India’s PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Technical Anomaly
(MENAFN) India’s latest satellite launch encountered difficulties on Monday, according to officials from the nation’s space agency.
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62 experienced an “anomaly” in its third stage of flight after liftoff at 10:17 a.m. local time (0447GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Southern India, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced.
“The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during the end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated,” the agency stated on US social media platform X.
Prior to the launch, ISRO confirmed that PSLV-C62 was carrying EOS-N1 along with 15 co-passenger satellites.
EOS-N1, also known as the Anvesha satellite, was developed by India’s Defense Research and Development Organization and is “designed to provide cutting-edge imaging capabilities, enabling India to map enemy positions with pinpoint accuracy,” according to a radio.
This setback follows a similar incident in May 2025, when India’s PSLV-C61 mission failed to place a new earth observation satellite into orbit due to a malfunction during the third stage of flight.
