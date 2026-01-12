CSGA Announces Executive Director Leadership Transition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Canadian Seed Growers' Association (CSGA) Board of Directors today announced a planned leadership transition, with Executive Director Doug Miller stepping down from his role effective at the end of March 2026, as he prepares for an international relocation with his family. Miller's decision follows thoughtful personal consideration, and the CSGA Board of Directors expresses its full support and appreciation.

Miller has spent 15 years with CSGA, including the last five as Executive Director, a period marked by modernization, strengthened governance, and a sharpened national vision for a transparent, trusted, and modern national seed certification system.

“Doug has been a transformative leader for CSGA and for Canada's seed system,” said Glenn Logan, CSGA President.“His commitment to certified seed, his leadership through regulatory modernization, and his work to build a stronger, more transparent seed certification framework has positioned the Association for continued success. We are grateful for his service and for the thoughtful runway he has provided to support a smooth transition.”

Under Miller's leadership, CSGA:

. Reinforced its role as Canada's trusted seed crop certification authority

. Modernized governance and core operational systems

. Advanced digital certification and data-driven oversight tools

. Strengthened collaboration with federal regulators, including through Seed Regulatory Modernization

. Expanded international alignment and transparency across the seed value chain

. Broadened our membership to include seed sector stakeholders

. Increased clarity, efficiency, and accountability in certification processes

“Working alongside growers, the Board of Directors and Regional Branches, partners, and government to strengthen the seed system has been the privilege of my career,” said Doug Miller.“CSGA is strong, stable, and ready for the future and I am committed to supporting a seamless transition. I'm proud of what we've built together and confident the organization is well positioned for its next chapter.”

CSGA emphasized that all operations, certification activities, and strategic initiatives remain on schedule and uninterrupted. A structured transition plan is already underway, including a Board-led recruitment process, supported by an experienced executive search partner. Miller will continue to lead the organization through the transition period.

“CSGA enters this next phase from a position of strength,” added Logan.“Our leadership team, branch network, and governance foundation ensure stability, continuity, and continued service to growers and the broader agricultural community.”

-30-

About the Canadian Seed Growers' Association (CSGA)

The Canadian Seed Growers' Association is Canada's national seed crop certification authority. For more than 120 years, CSGA has worked with the Government of Canada, seed growers, and industry partners to deliver a rigorous, trusted seed crop certification system that supports innovation, traceability, and high-quality seed for Canadian farmers and export markets.