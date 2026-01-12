KBR Awarded FEED For Coastal Bend LNG Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) has been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for Coastal Bend's planned natural gas liquefaction and export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Coastal Bend LNG project will feature multiple liquefaction trains, cogeneration, LNG storage tanks, and export facilities. The project will utilize ConocoPhillips' Optimized Cascade® Process (COP OCP) technology to help achieve Coastal Bend LNG's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. KBR will lead the FEED effort, including the entire inside battery limits (ISBL) scope–covering LNG liquefaction and nitrogen rejection (COP OCP technology), gas treatment, and heavy hydrocarbon removal (Honeywell UOP technologies). KBR will also provide overall coordination between the parties and support Coastal Bend in FERC filings and permitting.

“KBR is proud to collaborate with Coastal Bend LNG to help shape how LNG is produced and delivered to global markets from the Texas Gulf Coast,” said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions.“This award underscores KBR's leadership in designing energy infrastructure that is efficient and scalable, helping to meet global energy demands. With our deep roots in the Gulf Coast and over five decades of LNG expertise, we're proud to assist Coastal Bend LNG's goal of setting a new standard for low-carbon LNG energy production.”

“KBR brings impressive expertise in engineering and design across many process technologies, including LNG and industrial decarbonization, and shares our mission to provide low-carbon energy to the world,” said Nick Flores, CEO of Coastal Bend LNG. He added,“Our collaboration with KBR and ConocoPhillips, and their combined experience in this space, will enable us to maximize our facility's efficiency and economic targets, while minimizing our carbon intensity.”

With over 50 years of LNG experience, KBR continues to lead the industry in developing and deploying technologies that reduce carbon intensity and improve energy efficiency across the LNG value chain.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

