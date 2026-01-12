Defi Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Enters The Next Crypto Phase As V1 Protocol Launch Nears

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to enter its next phase of development as the V1 protocol moves closer to deployment. The project has been building its lending and borrowing infrastructure for more than a year and has now reached a point where the first live version of its system is approaching public testing. The upcoming V1 launch marks a shift from development to operational rollout, and it is happening at the same time as the MUTM token sale continues to advance through its distribution stages.

The V1 announcement was made through Mutuum Finance's official X account, confirming that the protocol will debut on the Sepolia testnet before finalization for mainnet. Once deployed, the system will activate live credit markets, collateral logic, liquidation methods and interest rate mechanics. This transition is significant for the project because it moves Mutuum Finance from documentation and architecture into the execution phase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance aims to build a decentralized protocol on Ethereum. The protocol supports lending and borrowing in two different market structures. The first is a pooled liquidity model, where users deposit assets into shared pools and earn yields that adjust based on borrowing demand and utilization rates. Depositors receive mtTokens that track their position and yield generation.

The second market allows direct matching between lenders and borrowers. In this model, borrowers secure loans with collateral and select from rate types and collateral options. Loan to Value (LTV) ratios determine how much can be borrowed against posted collateral. Liquidation processes protect lender liquidity if collateral values move against open positions.

Stablecoin support is also lined up for integration so that users can borrow or lend without price volatility affecting repayment or settlement. Layer-2 expansion plans are also part of the roadmap so that lending and borrowing can scale once transaction throughput increases. This design places Mutuum Finance within the category of DeFi crypto protocols building structured credit systems rather than single-mode lending platforms.

Presale Progress and Token Distribution Data

At the same time that protocol development has advanced, the MUTM token has been distributed through a phased presale model. The token sale began in early 2025 at a price of $0.01 in the first stage. Each phase has a fixed token price and a capped allocation. As allocation fills, the token moves to the next price tier. This structure was designed to support gradual entry rather than speculative surges.

The presale is currently in Phase 7, with MUTM priced around $0.04, marking a 300% increase from the initial sale tier. Participation has been consistent across phases. More than 18,800 holders have entered, and the presale has raised over $19.7 million. This places Mutuum Finance among the larger DeFi token sales in the current market cycle.

Presale data has shown steady growth rather than abrupt participation spikes. This pattern is usually associated with systems still in build-out mode. Funding levels, wallet entry counts, and token distribution statistics have all continued to move upward during the sale period.