Logistics Software Market To Surpass USD 35.84 Billion By 2033 Rising Demand For Supply Chain Visibility And Operational Efficiency

Austin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Logistics Software Market is valued at USD 17.82 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 35.84 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.18% from 2026-2033.

The growing need for supply chain visibility, real-time tracking, and operational efficiency across international logistics networks is propelling the growth of the logistics software market. Software usage is accelerating due to growing cross-border trade, omnichannel retail expansion, and more e-commerce activity.









The U.S. logistics software market is valued at USD 5.75 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 11.40 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.98% from 2026-2033.

The growth of the U.S. logistics software market is driven by rapid e-commerce expansion, rising demand for real-time shipment visibility, and the need for efficient warehouse and transportation management.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Software led with 42.5% share due to its critical role in automating supply chain, warehouse, and transportation operations. Managed Services is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 13.4% as companies seek outsourced support for implementation, monitoring, and maintenance of complex logistics software.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based led with 47.3% share as it provides flexibility, scalability, and remote access for logistics operations. Hybrid is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 12.8% as companies adopt a combination of on-premises and cloud systems to balance data security and accessibility.

By Application

Transportation Management System led with 38.9% share due to their critical role in planning, executing, and optimizing shipment operations. Fleet Management System is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 13.1% as organizations aim to optimize vehicle performance, reduce downtime, and lower fuel costs.

By End-User

Retail and E-commerce led with 36.7% share due to high volumes of orders requiring efficient supply chain, warehousing, and last-mile delivery solutions. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 12.9% as hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and medical distributors adopt logistics software to ensure timely, safe, and compliant delivery of medical supplies and drugs.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the logistics software market with a 38.00% share in 2025 due to advanced supply chain infrastructure, high adoption of digital logistics solutions, and strong presence of leading software providers.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 11.12% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid e-commerce expansion, rising manufacturing activities, and increasing adoption of cloud-based and AI-enabled logistics solutions.

Rising Demand for Real-time Shipment Tracking Augment Market Expansion Globally

Businesses are looking for ways to lower transportation costs, streamline operations, and increase supply chain visibility. Real-time cargo tracking, automated route planning, and effective warehouse management are all made possible by logistics software, which increases operational effectiveness and delivery precision. Businesses are being pushed to implement these technologies by rising customer expectations for quicker, more transparent deliveries. Better decision-making and predictive insights are also made possible by connection with IoT and ERP systems. These elements are propelling the broad use of logistics software in a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, and third-party logistics companies worldwide.

Key Players:



SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

BluJay Solutions

Descartes Systems Group

WiseTech Global

Blue Yonder Group

Samsara Inc.

Ramco Systems

PTV Group

4flow

Alpega TMS

Magaya Supply Chain

LogiNext Mile

HighJump (Körber)

Infor

3GTMS

Kinaxis Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation JDA Software (Blue Yonder)

Recent Developments:

June 2024, SAP launched the SAP Logistics Business Network, a cloud-based platform enabling real-time freight collaboration between shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers.

October 2023, Oracle enhanced its Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) with Global Trade Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered logistics and compliance tools.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Technological Adoption & Automation Metrics – helps you assess the penetration of AI/ML-based optimization, robotic process automation, IoT and telematics integration, digital twins, and autonomous fleet–ready software capabilities.

Data Security & Cyber Compliance Statistics – helps you evaluate certification levels for data security standards, cyber incident exposure, and vendor investments in cybersecurity features across logistics platforms.

Real-Time Visibility & Data Accuracy Benchmarks – helps you measure platform performance in real-time tracking, data accuracy, and end-to-end logistics transparency for operational decision-making.

Regulatory & Trade Compliance Adoption Metrics – helps you understand software readiness for customs, trade, and transportation regulations across global logistics networks.

Sustainability & ESG Performance Indicators – helps you track carbon emission monitoring adoption, green routing and fuel optimization usage, CO2 reduction outcomes, and ESG reporting integration. Market Innovation & Vendor Investment Trends – helps you identify growth opportunities based on vendor investments in advanced technologies, cybersecurity enhancements, and sustainability-driven software development.

